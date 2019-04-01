Pregame Post-Ups: Brown Sidelined Monday Night with Back Spasms

Pregame – Brown Sidelined Monday Night with Back Spasms

BOSTON – The good news for the Celtics Monday night is that both Al Horford and Kyrie Irving will return to the lineup after missing Saturday night’s game in Brooklyn. The bad news is that now they will be without Jaylen Brown, who will be sitting out against Miami as he deals with back spasms.

According to C’s coach Brad Stevens, Brown strained his back while bending down before Monday morning’s shootaround in Brighton. It’s the second time this season that the 22-year-old has suffered from back spasms, after missing a week and a half just after Thanksgiving following a hard fall he took during a game in Dallas.

In this instance, however, Stevens anticipates that Brown will not miss much time at all.

“It’s not a long-term thing,” the coach insisted ahead of tip-off at TD Garden. “He should be fine in the next couple of days.”

That’s great news considering how well Brown has played of late. Since the All-Star break, he has averaged 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 50 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from 3-point range.

It will be a challenge to fill Brown’s void against the Heat, but Stevens says his squad still has plenty of options.

“Somebody else fills those minutes,” Stevens said. “You could do that by playing a couple of our other wings more, or you could do that by playing big, because those guys are big right now with some of the guys they have out. They’re big with Kelly (Olynyk) and (Bam) Adebayo, and then (Hassan) Whiteside will play with one of those guys a lot, so that makes it really difficult. When they play James Johnson with two bigs, that’s a lineup you have to account for on the glass and in the paint – those types of things. We’ll probably match up with them somewhat in that, and everybody has got to be ready.”

- Marc D'Amico