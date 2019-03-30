Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens' Jaw-Dropping Stat

Pregame – Stevens' Jaw-Dropping Stat

NEW YORK – Brad Stevens dropped a shocking statistic Saturday night head of Boston’s matchup with the Nets in Brooklyn.

The coach interrupted a reporter’s question with a witty yet honest reply before relaying his stat.

The reporter asked, “Was it challenging for you, and was it an adjustment for you, to go from coaching 18-year-old kids to grown men? Was there any kind of –”

“ – Eighteen-year-old kids to 18-year-old kids?” Stevens interjected, to laughter from the media surrounding him.

Well, he’s got a point.

During Stevens’ tenure with Boston, many young players have rolled through the roster, and many still remain. In fact, last season’s team that advanced to the brink of the NBA Finals reminded him of his first college team, which sparked him to relay his little-known statistic.

“Last year, with the exception of Al, I think, we had four starters that were as young as my first Butler starting lineup,” he said.

Wait, what?

It’s true. All five players who started for Stevens during that first game at Butler were seniors. Their ages ranged from 22 years, two months, all the way up to 24 years, five months. Their average age was 23 years old.

Last postseason, the average combined age of Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Semi Ojeleye was 22 years old.

So four of Boston’s starters last postseason were still of college age. Yet Stevens was also quick to point out that their situation was very unique compared to that of the first fivesome he started at Butler.

“The difference is that these guys have a lot of pressure on them,” Stevens said. “They face a lot of scrutiny. Every game is over-analyzed. Praise is handed out in a crazy way, and criticism is handed out in a crazy way.”

Stevens made it a point to highlight the fact that his two youngest stars, Brown and Tatum, have handled such pressures like seasoned veterans.

“That’s why I’ve got a lot of respect for our players, because they do handle it well,” he said. “Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, if they were compared with most 21- and 22-year-old players, there wouldn’t be as much criticism. But those guys have set the bar high for themselves, and I think that’s a good thing. It will be good for them for a long time.”

As easy as it is to see the talent the Boston Celtics bring to the table every night, it’s equally easy to forget just how young part of their core is. Stevens served everyone a reminder Saturday night.

- Marc D'Amico