Pregame Post-Ups: For C’s & Pacers, This Matchup Feels Like More Than One of 82

Pregame – For C’s & Pacers, Tonight’s Matchup Feels Like More Than One of 82

BOSTON – For the both Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers, Friday night’s matchup at TD Garden will feel far more significant than just one out of 82. Each team is viewing this game, along with next week’s rematch in Indianapolis, as a probable first-round playoff preview.

“It's probably going to be a matchup down the road,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said an hour and 45 minutes ahead of tip-off. “I just have a lot of admiration and respect for the way they've played all year, the way Nate (McMillan) has coached this team, and if you take a play off, they are going to beat you, because they don't beat themselves.”

The Pacers (45-30) currently sit one game ahead of the Celtics (44-31) in fourth place. It’s unlikely that either team will move higher than fourth or lower than fifth, considering that the third-place team, Philadelphia, is three games ahead of Indiana, and the sixth-place team, Detroit, is six games behind the C’s.

If Boston wins tonight’s game, it would snag the fourth seed away from the Pacers because it would have a superior head-to-head record (2-1). Of course, that fourth-place team would also have home-court advantage in the first round against whichever team winds up in fifth.

“It’s a big game in the sense that we’re trying to hold on to that fourth slot,” McMillan said. “Expect both teams to come out with a lot of intensity tonight. Playoffs are around the corner and we’ll see them twice before, tonight and at our place before the Playoffs start. The focus is on tonight. We know they are going to come out with a lot of intensity, being aggressive, and we have to come out and match that.”

Stevens expects the same from Indiana. He’s been impressed by the way the Pacers' players have rallied around each other after All-Star guard Victor Oladipo went down with a season-ending quad injury on Jan. 23, noting that Indy has similar qualities to the ones that McMillan pointed about his C’s.

“They’re super physical and tough,” Stevens said. “You say that you see it in spots with teams. You see that on every possession with them. They don’t take possessions off, they don’t waste possessions. They are a basketball team, and I mean that as a compliment. My friends in Indiana love this team. That’s all I need to know because they play hard as heck and play together, and it’s obvious from film.”

The Celtics are aware that Indiana’s intensity will likely be even higher than usual Friday night, due to the implications of the matchup. It’s an intensity that Boston must match or exceed if it hopes to walk off the court in sole possession of fourth place.

- Taylor Snow