Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Believes Rejuvenated Cavs are Better than Record Shows

Pregame – Stevens: Rejuvenated Cavs are Better than Record Indicates

CLEVELAND – At 19-55, the Cleveland Cavaliers sit firmly in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference. Celtics coach Brad Stevens, however, wants his team to completely ignore those numbers heading into Tuesday night’s matchup at Quicken Loans Arena, believing that Cleveland is a far better team than its record indicates.

Stevens bases this belief on the recent returns of Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, who had both missed the majority of the season. Since coming back, the starting frontcourt tandem has helped spark a number of wins, including recent victories over the top two seeds in the East – Milwaukee and Toronto.

“You always talk about preparing for what a team is capable of, not for what the average is or what the record is,” Stevens said ahead of tip-off. “This team hasn’t had all of these guys available most of the year, so I think we’re all very sensitive to what they’re capable of because a lot of these guys are the ones that beat us in the past, and certainly the new guys have had a great impact against us earlier in this year. So, it’s not a surprise that they’re playing well with everybody available.”

Of those new guys, Stevens specifically highlighted the play of rookie Collin Sexton, whom Cleveland selected with the No. 8 overall pick in last year’s Draft. The starting point guard has averaged 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, while also proving himself as an exceptional shooter and defender.

“I watched him play a couple of times in college and thought he was awfully aggressive and awfully competitive, and the speed downhill was evident,” said Stevens, whose team is aiming to complete a four-game sweep of Cleveland. “But what I think has taken him to the next level is he’s shooting 41 percent from 3. Like, I don’t think anybody knew that coming in, or at least if they did that’s still a super high number for a guy that has the ball all the time and that has a lot of responsibility as a young player in this league.”

Coupling Sexton’s rise with the returns of Love (17.9 PPG, 11.4 RPG) and Thompson (11.1 PPG, 10.7 RPG) has allowed Cleveland to thrive down the stretch, and none of that is lost on Stevens and the Celtics entering Tuesday night’s matchup.

- Taylor Snow