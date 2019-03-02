Pregame Post-Ups: Baynes Checks Off Big Box in Rehab

Pregame – Baynes Checks Off Big Box in Recovery

BOSTON – Celtics center Aron Baynes participated in shootaround Friday morning for the first time since suffering a left foot contusion a month ago. Later in the evening, before hosting the Washington Wizards at TD Garden, the veteran center spoke with optimism that indicated that his return should be right around the corner.

“Just have to make sure it responds well to playing competitive basketball,” Baynes said ahead of tip-off. “That’s kind of what I’m doing now. I’ve got to take it easy for another day and see how it goes. That’s hopefully one of the last checked boxes, but we’ll see. It’s all depending on how I react to it.”

If he reacts well to the increased workload, Baynes could return to the rotation as soon as Sunday when the C’s host the Houston Rockets. His re-addition to the rotation would be a huge boost, coach Brad Stevens believes.

“There’s a physical presence there that’s different than anybody else on our team,” Stevens said. “He’s a guy that defensively, he can anchor a defense and be terrific at it. And then offensively, he’s either laying it in, shooting the 3 or getting rid of it. Ultimately that does a lot for us, too. We’re better with Baynes. I don’t think there’s any question about it.”

The Celtics have had to play nearly half of the season without Baynes, who also missed significant time from mid-December to mid-January with a broken bone in his left hand. Having multiple, lengthy absences has pained Baynes after he had near-perfect attendance last season.

“It hasn’t been the smoothest run,” he said. “You know you’re always going to play through something every year, and you just hope those things won’t sideline you for too long. It’s been a bit of a poor run for myself, but it’s all right. We have guys that are able to step in and fill the role. I’m just trying to stay ready so when I do come back, I can still add something to the group.”

- Taylor Snow