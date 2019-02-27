Pregame Post-Ups: Defending Horford-Irving P&R is Top Priority for Raps

Pregame – Defending Horford-Irving P&R is Priority No. 1 for Raptors

TORONTO – The Al Horford-Kyrie Irving combination has been lethal against the Toronto Raptors this season, as the Celtics tandem has combined to average 46.6 points, 15.7 assists and 12.4 rebounds through the first three contests of the season series.

The plan for coach Nick Nurse and his squad Tuesday night will be to figure out how to slow down the deadly duo in their final head-to-head matchup of the regular season.

First, there’s the issue of containing Irving. Boston’s All-Star point guard has been unstoppable during the first three games of the series, having averaged 30.3 PPG, 11.7 APG and 3.7 APG.

“It’s a lot like any great scorer in that we’re going to try to throw different bodies at him, multiple bodies at him, multiple coverages at him,” Nurse said on his strategy to defend Irving. “We haven’t done much other than guard him straight up, to be honest. But we may try a few different things tonight to see how they’ll look.”

Though, even if the Raptors manage to limit Irving, there’s still a number of issues that his pick-and-roll partner creates.

“The biggest thing about the Irving-Horford combination is that when it goes back to Horford, he seems to make all the ones they really, really need him to make – ones that jumpstart them late in games, late in quarters, end of the shot clock, whatever,” said Nurse. “He seems to be there when you get Kyrie Irving stopped with the ball or you’re sending multiple bodies at him and you think, ‘Well, good we got it out of Irving’s hands.’ And then Horford ends up with it and you’re like, ‘Well, he can’t make this one again, can he?’ And he just seems to make it. It’s always momentum shots that he’s making.”

Horford has hit plenty of those momentum shots against the Raptors this season, knocking down 7-of-13 from long range so far to help lead Boston to a 2-1 advantage in the season series.

What’s in Toronto’s favor Tuesday night, however, is home court advantage. For what it’s worth, the last 10 games between these two squads have all been won by the home team.

“It’s been the way it’s been for a while – at least for the last few years,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said of the home court advantage. “Obviously it’s hard to beat a good team and you’re going to have to play exceptionally well regardless of venue, but both teams have really held serve the last couple of years at home. And we’re going to need to play obviously better than we did the first time we were up here (a 113-101 loss on Oct. 19) in order to have a chance to win.”

Fortunately for the C’s, they have a pick-and-roll combo that Toronto hasn’t managed to solve yet. With that in mind, they will look to continue to utilize the Horford-Irving tandem to their advantage once again Tuesday night.

- Taylor Snow