Pregame Post-Ups: New-Look Bulls Could Present New Challenges for C’s

Pregame – New-Look Bulls Could Present New Challenges for C’s

CHICAGO – The Boston Celtics pulled off a franchise-record 56-point win the last time they played in Chicago on Dec. 8. However, C’s coach Brad Stevens doesn’t want his team placing too much stock into that blowout win as they head into Saturday night’s rematch at United Center.

“I think that you’ve been through this enough now, not only through 60 games this year, but through the years, that you know each game is its own entity,” Stevens insisted to reporters ahead of the 8 p.m. tip. “You’ve gotta play well to have a chance to win.”

“They’re much different now,” he added. “(Robin)Lopez wasn’t playing as much, no Otto Porter (last time we played), no Kris Dunn either; that team just looks a lot different with all those guys on the court.”

The middle name of the trio is the most notable player to keep an eye on Saturday night. Chicago acquired Porter from Washington ahead of the trade deadline in a deal that sent Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis and a future draft pick to the Wizards.

Since arriving, Porter has averaged 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists over five games, all while shooting 57.5 percent from the field, including 56.0 percent from 3-point range. Though the Bulls, who have gone 3-2 during that stretch, have benefitted from far more than just Porter’s statistical contributions; the sixth-year forward has also influenced positive change in Chicago’s youthful locker room.

“He’s alert and attentive and respectful to what we’re trying to do, and he’s been committed to us since Day 1,” said Chicago’s first-year head coach Jim Boylen. “When he does make a mistake, he owns it. He doesn’t deflect responsibility or accountability, which I I think is what great players do. Also, he’s quick to speak. He’ll make comments, he talks over the film, which I like when guys chatter over the film because it means they’re locked in. And so, all of those moments when you’re engaged and your teammates see that – that it means something to you – are leadership moments. And we’ve lacked some of that since I’ve been here.”

Stevens has noticed the difference in how Chicago is playing now compared to at the beginning of the season, and for that reason, he’s adamant about sweeping December's 56-point blowout under the rug.

“They’re playing really well,” Stevens said. “The last few games that they’ve played, including last night’s (110-109 win in Orlando) was a heck of a win. So, we know we have to play well, and our focus is on us trying to continue to make the right strides.”

