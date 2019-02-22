Pregame Post-Ups: Celtics Begin Final Stretch With Ultimate Test

Pregame – Celtics Begin Final Stretch With Ultimate Test

MILWAUKEE – The final 24 games of the regular season will be full of challenges for the Boston Celtics. Thursday night will mark the beginning of one of those tests, as the C’s emerge from the All-Star break to start a three-game road trip, which includes matchups against two of the top teams in the NBA.

Boston is set to face the Milwaukee Bucks, owners of the best record in the league, Thursday night, before bussing down to Chicago to face the Bulls Saturday night. They will then fly north of the border to Toronto, where they will face the second-place Raptors Tuesday night, completing their first string of games of the final stretch.

“We’re going to see what we’re made of over this long stretch, and this is a great opportunity over the next however many weeks to see if we can get better,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens eagerly stated ahead of Thursday night’s game at Fiserv Forum. "Ultimately, our goal is to be playing the best that we can be playing in the middle of April when the Playoffs start.”

The Bucks are certainly a team that the Celtics could face off against in the Playoffs, so this will be a great chance to familiarize themselves with how this talented group operates.

The first thing to address is how to contain Milwaukee’s offense, which leads the Eastern Conference in scoring with 116.9 points per game. Leading the charge is superstar point forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is a deadly rim-runner with elite shooters all around him.

“The five-out stuff is really difficult when you consider how much attention you have to pay to Giannis with the ball,” Stevens said in regard to Milwaukee’s offense. “The shooting around him obviously makes it even that much more difficult. The great dilemma is how much help is too much help. You have to show yourself appropriately. You have to play with great multiple efforts. You just have to play with great substance on that end of the floor.”

On the other end of the floor, Milwaukee is just as phenomenal. The Bucks lead the league in defensive rating, allowing just 103.5 points per 100 possessions.

“What they’re very best at is stopping people at the rim and stopping people from getting layups,” Stevens said. “I thought that they almost beat us in the first round last year because of that. They were playing at a really high level defensively in a lot of those games, and our rim decisions had to really improve as that series went on to get out of that series (in seven games). You’re not going to beat these guys on the first attack, you’re usually not going to beat them on the first side of the floor. You’re going to have to work hard to get a good shot and they do a great job of playing with multiple efforts. They’re really, really good on both ends.”

For the Celtics, facing a team of Milwaukee’s caliber out of the All-Star break is just the type of challenge they need as they tip off the final stretch of their regular season.

“Tests like this and moments like these, you can learn a lot about yourself,” Stevens concluded.

- Taylor Snow