Pregame Post-Ups: Brown is Back in Starting Lineup

Pregame – Brown is Back in Starting Lineup

CLEVELAND – Jaylen Brown has earned a spot start tonight in place of the injured Marcus Morris.

Brown, who has been a regular reserve since late-November and hasn’t started since Jan. 14, will return to the starting unit tonight inside one of the arenas where he excelled last postseason. The Celtics are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who eliminated Boston after seven games of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown was electric during that series, averaging 19.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He was Boston’s leading scorer.

Yet over the last couple of months, while the third-year wing has settled into his role as a reserve, Brad Stevens thinks he has gotten even better than he was last postseason.

“(He) looks a lot like he did in the past – and even better – which is really encouraging,” Stevens said before tip-off in Cleveland.

Pressed by Celtics.com to elaborate on that comment, Stevens pointed toward the side of the ball that receives far less attention from the media and fans.

“I just think he looks like he’s grown quite a bit, especially at the defensive end of the floor,” Stevens said. “His versatility to guard different actions throughout a game (is a new development).

“He’s a guy that we’ll put on any number of guys this year, where in the past we may have erred more towards putting him on shooters and guys who run off screens.”

Tonight, Brown will be given the opportunity to showcase those new abilities against the Cavaliers. In 22 games as a starter this season, he has averaged 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Expect to see far better numbers than those tonight, however. Nearly all of those 22 contests were played before Brown found his rhythm this season, as Stevens alluded to during pregame.

“We all were struggling early in the year and it took us all a little while to find our footing,” Stevens said, “and Jaylen has just kinda kept at it and has really had a good last couple of months.”

Brown will be joined in the starting lineup tonight by Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Rozier, too, is receiving a spot-start in place of the injured Kyrie Irving.

- Marc D'Amico