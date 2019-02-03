Pregame Post-Ups: Celts May Rely on Yabusele’s Physicality vs. OKC’s Adams

Pregame – Celts May Rely on Yabusele’s Physicality vs. OKC’s Adams

BOSTON – Coach Brad Stevens announced Sunday afternoon that center Aron Baynes will likely miss at least a week with a left foot contusion, leaving a Boston Celtics frontcourt, that is also without rookie Robert Williams (sore back), very shorthanded.

The limitation also creates an immediate challenge for the C’s, as they are about to host one of the most physical big men in the league at TD Garden, where they will face Steven Adams and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Adams is a challenge regardless,” Stevens noted of OKC's 7-foot, 255-pound big man. “But yeah, it’s been well-documented how important Baynes has been to us, and so I think that we’re going to have to have other guys step up.”

Two players whom Stevens may count upon are sophomore bigs Daniel Theis and Guerschon Yabusele. The latter in particular should come in handy Sunday afternoon, as Yabusele’s 6-foot-8, 280-pound frame should be able to match Adams’ physicality.

“I think he’s our next guy as far as guarding a guy that really sits down in the post and plays when we don’t have Baynes available, because of his physical strength,” Stevens said of Yabusele. “Theis will battle, but if you ask Theis to have to guard those guys for six, seven, eight minutes, that’s a little bit more difficult, whereas Yabusele can do that. Or maybe they can split that; those are things that you think about and you watch, and as the game goes on we’ll make those appropriate adjustments based on who [the Thunder] have in, too.”

Both Theis and Yabusele have played limited roles this season, largely due to Boston’s immense depth. In 38 appearances, Theis has averaged 6.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.9 percent from the field over an average of 14.9 minutes of play. Yabusele has appeared in 29 games, averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds per game over 5.7 minutes of action.

Expect a significant role increase from the pair of them in the coming week or so, and especially Sunday afternoon as they take on the hefty task of going up against one of the most physical bigs in the game.

- Taylor Snow