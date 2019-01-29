Pregame Post-Ups: C's Prioritizing Irving’s Long-Term Health

Pregame – C's Prioritizing Irving’s Long-Term Health

BOSTON – A strained left hip will keep Kyrie Irving out of action Monday night when the Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden.

Irving suffered the injury Saturday night while taking a hard fall in the first half of Boston's matchup with the Golden State Warriors. According to C’s coach Brad Stevens, Irving felt better yesterday, but the pain returned Monday morning when he woke up.

I don’t think it will be anything long-term,” Stevens stated optimistically ahead of tip-off, “but it certainly will be day-to-day this week. So, we’ll see after tonight how he feels tomorrow.”

It will mark Irving’s sixth injury-related absence of the season and seventh overall). Though, Stevens says that the All-Star point guard would have had scheduled days off regardless to preserve his long-term health, especially considering that Irving is less than a year removed from knee surgery. So, when he sustains a minor injury, such as the one he has right now, the team doesn’t hesitate to let him rest.

“He’s very open and candid when he’s not feeling great, and we’re very alert to that and want to make sure that we prioritize not only the short-term health, but obviously the long-term,” Stevens said. “And especially with a guy that we were going to sit him eight to 12 games anyway, so when he does have nicks and bruises, it makes sense to sit.

“And Al (Horford) is the same way. A number of our guys are,” the coach continued. “We need to make sure that as much as we’re striving for today, that we keep the big picture in mind with those guys.”

The Celtics are fortunate in that they have an excellent back-up option in Terry Rozier to fill Irving’s void whenever he’s unable to play.

“He’s been there plenty of times,” Stevens said of Rozier. “And he knows what we need him to do, and we all believe wholeheartedly that he’ll be successful in whatever role he’s playing.”

Stevens said he is not sure if Irving will be ready to play Wednesday night when the C’s host the Charlotte Hornets, but the coach added that he does not believe the hip strain is a significant injury. What matters most is that the Celtics give Irving as much rest as he needs, so that his body is 100 percent healthy by the time the Playoffs roll around.

- Taylor Snow