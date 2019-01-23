Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Lobbies for Morris' Inclusion in 3-Point Contest

Pregame – Stevens Lobbies for Morris' Inclusion in 3-Point Contest

BOSTON – Celtics sharpshooter Marcus Morris expressed desire Monday night to be included in NBA All-Star Weekend’s 3-point competition. Considering how well the 29-year-old forward has shot the ball this season, it’s hard to argue against his case.

“He should be in it. I don’t think there’s any doubt,” C’s coach Brad Stevens agreed Wednesday evening ahead of Boston’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. “I mean, he’s shooting great, he deserves it, he makes tough ones, he makes them in a bunch of different ways. I think it would be great if he got a chance to participate in that.”

Morris is having by far the best shooting season of his eight-year NBA career. He’s knocking down from long-range at a 43.0 percent clip on a career-high 5.1 attemtps per game, which is nearly five percentage points higher than his previous high and 6.5 percentage points higher than his career average.

On top of that, he’s been one of the most efficient high-volume shooters in the league. His 3-point percentage currently ranks fifth in the NBA among players who have attempted at least five such shots per game. The only players he trails are Joe Harris (47.5 percent on 5.1 attempts), Buddy Hield (45.5 percent on 7.4 attempts), Stephen Curry (44.8 percent on 11.7 attempts) and Danilo Gallinari (44.6 percent on 5.5 attempts).

Morris explained to the Boston Herald in mid-December how he has been able to improve his sharpshooting so drastically.

“I feel a lot better shooting, but it was more of a mechanical thing, and once I fixed it, realized I fixed it, it became so easy,” he said. “I’m amazed that I didn’t need coaching to do it. I didn’t have a shooting coach, I fixed it on my own. Guys would rebound for me, but not a shooting coach.

“I’m not sure how many look at that or break down film,” he continued. “I was shooting with my brother (Wizards forward Markieff) this summer and we corrected each other. That was my biggest thing. Sometimes my feet would be too close together, sometimes I’d be pointing at the outside of the rim, and a lot of times my head would go back, and every shot would be a tad bit short. I looked at film and noticed it, and I went through a whole week of not swinging my head back. I went through that week and damn near couldn’t miss. It carried over into the game. Now when I’m open, in my mind, I don’t think I’m going to miss. Sometimes when I do, it’s still a good shot.”

All of that good shooting shouldn’t go unrecognized. Morris should be rewarded next month with an appearance in the exclusive, 3-point contest in Charlotte.

- Taylor Snow