Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Aiming to Return to Road Warrior Ways

Pregame – C’s Looking to Return to Road Warrior Ways Starting Saturday in ATL

ATLANTA – Last year’s version of the Boston Celtics were by far best road performers in the Eastern Conference, having boasted a 28-13 record away from home. This year’s team, on the other hand, has faced difficulties when playing outside the comfortable confines of TD Garden, as it has already matched last season’s total in the loss column on the road with a 10-13 mark.

Coach Brad Stevens has taken note of the change and believes his team can return to the level it displayed last season when playing on the road. Doing so is dependent on Boston’s ability to respond to the adversity that comes with playing away from home.

“We’ve got to be able to respond to adverse situations. That’s the bottom line,” Stevens said Saturday evening before taking on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. “That’s what we were best at last year. We came back and won lot of games, and this year we’ve had too big of runs against us without response.”

Boston has allowed a few massive runs on the road lately, particularly on its most recent road trip. The C’s made stops in Miami, Brooklyn and Orlando, and each opponent delivered knock-out blows that Boston was unable to respond to.

“For us, the talking point is that when those times come, we need to win the next three possessions,” Stevens explained. “We need to score, we need to get a stop, we need to score. We just need to make sure that we’re able to hone in in those moments. The NBA’s an impossible game not to get a run against you. It just can’t be 17-0 like it was in Miami, Orlando and Brooklyn.”

The Celtics have also experienced greater difficulty when playing on the second night of a back-to-back this season. They were 9-5 last year in such situations, but own a 2-5 mark this season.

Saturday night’s contest against the Hawks will feature a double whammy of being a road matchup occurring on the second night of a back-to-back. On top of that, the Celtics will be facing a hot Hawks team that has won seven of its last eight games, with its three most recent victories coming against teams that are currently in the playoff picture (Miami, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City).

Boston hopes to turn those road woes around Saturday night, by rising in the face of adversity and delivering a win while playing in a hostile environment.

- Taylor Snow