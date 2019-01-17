Pregame Post-Ups: Tatum Excited to Debut Nike’s Auto-Lacing Kicks Wednesday Night

Pregame – Tatum Excited to Debut Nike’s Auto-Lacing Kicks Wednesday Night

BOSTON – Jayson Tatum has bent down to lace up his sneakers before every basketball game of his life. But on Wednesday night, he won’t have to. Technology is taking care of that task for him.

Before hitting the court to take on the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden, Tatum will slip on a pair of Nike Adapt BB sneakers. Just like magic, they will lace themselves.

Though, this isn’t a trick, nor is it a scene from a Back to the Future movie. This is real life, and Tatum will be the first NBA player to wear this innovative gear in a game.

“Nike just came to me and said that they kind of wanted me to be one of the faces of something new that they were doing,” Tatum told reporters ahead of the 8 p.m. tip-off. “I loved the idea and I like the shoe.”

Tatum tested out the kicks before Wednesday night’s game and reported back with a solid review.

“They’re super comfortable and secure,” he said. “They don’t have laces, but they fit like a glove. It just grasps to your foot.

“It felt good,” he added. “It felt normal.”

These sneakers, however, are far from normal. According to Nike, the motorized underfoot lacing of the shoe “is able to pull 32 pounds of force (roughly equal to that of a standard parachute cord) to secure the foot throughout a range of motion.”

The laces automatically adjust over the course of a game.

“During a normal basketball game the athlete’s foot changes,” explained Eric Avar, Nike VP Creative Director of Innovation. “The ability to quickly change your fit by loosening your shoe to increase blood flow and then tighten again for performance is a key element that we believe will improve the athlete’s experience."

The fit can also be adjusted manually by the athlete, via either the Nike Adapt smartphone app or the set of buttons that are located on the side of the shoe.

The technology was beyond Celtics coach Brad Stevens, who learned of Tatum’s shoes just ahead of Wednesday night’s tip-off.

“He has a motorized shoe?” Stevens questioned in disbelief. “I hope that makes him super fast. It doesn’t have wheels on it, does it?”

No wheels, coach. Not yet anyway.

Nonetheless, these shoes are pretty impressive. And Tatum is honored that Nike chose him of all players to debut them on the hardwood.

