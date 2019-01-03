Pregame Post-Ups: With Irving Out, It's Rozier's Time to Shine vs. Wolves

Pregame – With Irving Out, It's Rozier's Time to Shine vs. Wolves

BOSTON – Wednesday night will be Terry Rozier’s time to shine.

The Celtics will be without point guard Kyrie Irving (inflamed left eye) as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden, which will open the door for Rozier to start in his place.

It’s a role that Rozier has only played twice this season, but one that he’s quite familiar with. When Irving underwent season-ending surgery last spring, Rozier was promoted to the starting point guard spot and he thrived in the limelight, averaging 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists during the final 35 regular season and playoff games.

Rozier’s role has been reduced this season with the returns of both Irving and Gordon Hayward, as he has seen his minutes drop from 35.2 per game as a starter to 22.0 as a reserve. He’s averaged 8.1 points 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists off the bench this season, but it’s safe to expect more out of him Wednesday night as a starter.

“I think at the end of the day it’s always easier to play a little bit more and to get more opportunity,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said ahead of tip-off. “And clearly he has deserved that with all that he’s done here over the last three years, and anytime that he’s started he’s played really well.”

Rozier has already backed that up with two strong starts this season, during which he tallied 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. On top of that, he has historically performed well against Minnesota, having averaged 20.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per 36 minutes over six career matchups.

- Taylor Snow