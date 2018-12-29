Pregame Post-Ups: Memphis' Grizzled Duo of Stars

Pregame – Memphis' Grizzled Duo of Stars

MEMPHIS - There aren’t many top-flight duos in the NBA that have played together longer than Mike Conley and Marc Gasol.

Well, wait – there aren’t any top-flight duos in the NBA that have played together longer than Mike Conley and Marc Gasol.

Conley and Gasol are in their 11th season together in Memphis. When it comes to years spent together, the next-closest duo of their stature is probably Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who are in their eighth season together with Golden State.

Conley and Gasol have been together for more than a decade, for thousands of practices, and for 750 games and counting. As one would surmise, all of those years, all of those practices and all of those games have built a level of familiarity that’s unmatched around the league.

“They know each other inside and out,” Brad Stevens said before Saturday’s Celtics-Grizzlies matchup in Memphis. “They know when Gasol is going to roll, when Gasol is going to pop. When Conley is going to back-cut, when he’s going to come off a hand-off. They know each other well. It’s really fun from a basketball fan’s perspective to watch them play.”

Such is why Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has wisely built the offense around his top-flight duo.

Stevens said that this Memphis team moves the ball from side to side far more than the Houston team the C’s faced Thursday night. However, the Grizzlies’ offense always boils down to one thing: “At the end of the day, it often ends or is centered around a two-man game with Conley and Gasol,” said Stevens.

Conley is putting up an All-Star caliber season after missing all but 12 games a season ago. He enters tonight averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Gasol, meanwhile, has tapered off a bit but is still a hefty presence at both ends. He averages 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, al while shooting 37.7 percent from long range.

Boston will be fully loaded at the guard positions to defend Conley. The same cannot be said up front in their bid to slow down Gasol.

Aron Baynes will miss his fourth straight game tonight with a fracture in his left hand. Reserve center Robert Williams is also inactive with a left groin strain.

That means the Celtics will be thin up front, with only Al Horford and Daniel Theis as regular centers who are available. With that in mind, the C’s may look to go small and impose their speed and athleticism on Memphis.

Regardless of what Boston does, the Grizzlies will still revolve around the combination of Conley and Gasol – just as they have for 11 straight years.

