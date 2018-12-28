Pregame Post-Ups: Put Marcus Smart on the All-Defensive Team

Pregame – Put Marcus Smart on the All-Defensive Team

HOUSTON – Brad Stevens made a rare plea to the media Thursday night, ahead of Boston’s matchup with James Harden and the Rockets.

“Marcus (Smart) is a really good defender who probably should have been on All-Defensive teams before, and for whatever reason has not been,” he said. “So maybe if everybody could write a little blurb for him, I think that’d be nice.”

We’re here to help, Coach.

A season ago, Smart ranked sixth in the NBA in defensive rating among players who appeared in at least 50 games and who averaged at least 15.0 minutes per game. He made some of the most impactful defensive plays of the season for the No. 2 defensive team in the league.

Yet, somehow, Smart fell well short of even making the All-Defensive Second Team. Players like Chris Paul, who appeared in only 58 games, Dejounte Murray and even Josh Richardson garnered more voting points than Smart.

That type of nonsense needs to end.

Watch any Celtics game in which Smart appears and you’ll quickly realize that he is a player who impacts the game at the highest of levels on the defensive end. Boston owns the No. 3 defense in the league, and Smart leads the team in deflections (84), is tied for the team lead in charges drawn (seven), and leads the team’s guards in contested shots (219).

Let’s also not forget that Smart is capable of defending – and actually has defended – all five positions this season.

From a league-wide perspective, Smart also ranks third in the NBA in steals per 36 minutes (2.6) among players who have appeared in at least 15 games. He ranks sixth overall in steals per game with an average of 1.85.

The only stat that isn’t dramatically in Smart’s favor is his defensive rating of 102.4, which ranks 36th in the league among players who have averaged at least 20 minutes of action over a minimum of 20 appearances. But even that number isn’t too shabby.

The bottom line is that the combination of the eye test and the numbers should steer the majority of All-Defensive team voters to put Smart’s name on their ballot. Ask any player in the league if Smart deserves to be there, and the answer will overwhelmingly be ‘yes.’ Tonight’s top opponent, James Harden, would almost certainly have to say so.

It’s time to end the nonsense and get Marcus Smart’s name on that team.

- Marc D'Amico