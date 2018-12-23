Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Reflects on Celtics’ ‘Family Meeting’

Pregame – Stevens Reflects on Celtics’ ‘Family Meeting’

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics hold team meetings on a near-daily basis. Some of those meetings are far more impactful than others.

Following Friday night’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the C’s held a 36-minute discussion inside their locker room at TD Garden, of which was so effective that they picked it up again the next day. Saturday afternoon, the Celtics met for another hour and a half to continue their convention on the current state of the squad.

What sparked the meeting was the team’s inconsistent play throughout the first two months of the season. Boston started off the campaign on a tear, winning six of its first eight games, with most of those wins coming against quality opponents. The C’s then lost eight of their next 12, before reeling off eight straight victories from Nov. 26 to Dec. 14. That winning streak ended last weekend in Detroit, and the Celtics have since lost to Phoenix and Milwaukee, respectively, at home.

“We didn’t play the way we wanted to play in either of the last couple of games,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said Sunday evening before taking on the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. “We’ve had our moments, we’ve had our ups and downs, but there’s never a right or wrong time (to have such a meeting). But ultimately, when you’re on a team with 15 people who have good intentions and are willing to share what they’re thinking, what they’re seeing and what they’re feeling, that’s a pretty good place to start.”

These types of meetings can either be well-intentioned, or they can go off the rails. According to Stevens, this meeting fell into the former category.

“Some (meetings) are obviously more impactful, more transparent and a little bit more raw than others, and I think that those are probably the most memorable, enjoyable and purposeful times, when you reflect back on a season,” said Stevens. “If done right, those are really good; and our guys did it right – well-intentioned.”

There was plenty of passion displayed by players and coaches throughout this two-part meeting, but the important thing is that their passion was driven by love.

“A lot of those meetings start off like Festivus, and then they end with hugs,” said Stevens. “It’s just like any other family meeting.”

The Celtics family is feeling much more connected after this particular meeting. Time will only tell if it pays off.

- Taylor Snow