Pregame Post-Ups: Another Hefty Challenge for Robert Williams

Pregame – Another Hefty Challenge for Robert Williams

DETROIT – Robert Williams garnered plenty of attention after faring well in his matchup against superstar big man Anthony Davis Monday night. He’ll face a much different challenge down low when he takes the court tonight, as he’ll face off against Andre Drummond, whose game is far different from that of Davis.

Drummond is one of the most powerful big men in the league. He stands in at 6-foot-11 and 279 pounds. In comparison, Davis is listed at 6-foot-10 and 253 pounds.

Drummond makes his living around the basket and beats opposing big men with his size and strength. Davis, meanwhile, is a player who wins his battles with skill and athleticism.

For Williams, tonight will be his first true test in the NBA against a powerful big man like Drummond. While appearing in Boston’s last two games, he did not match up with a true center.

Brad Stevens was asked before tonight’s game about the different challenges Drummond poses for a young center like Williams, and the coach wasn’t shy about running down the list.

“Drummond – he’s been a double-double machine for the last few years,” he said, “let alone against us probably better than that.

“He’s a handful, and he’s a guy that can roll and score, rebound and score, he can put it on the floor if you crowd him, and if you don’t crowd him he can go downhill and shoot that little floater and tip it in if he doesn’t make it.”

The coach then concluded his statement by sending a subtle message that Boston won’t rely solely on Williams to slow Drummond down while the rookie is in the game.

“He’s a tough guy to guard, and you have to do that by committee,” he said.

With that statement, Stevens was suggesting that the other Celtics on the floor will need to assist the centers in containing Drummond. The rest of the frontline will need to assist in boxing out and double-teaming, and the guards will need to crash the glass to deny Drummond the opportunity to grab 20-plus rebounds.

Fortunately, the C’s will also have a solid complement of centers to throw at Drummond tonight. In addition to Williams, Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis are both available. Stevens said that he expects Baynes, who played with a minute restriction the last two games due to an ankle sprain, will be unrestricted tonight.

- Marc D'Amico