Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Elated by Williams' Eagerness to Learn

Pregame – Stevens Elated by Williams' Eagerness to Learn

BOSTON – By now, Celtics fans have seen what Robert Williams can do on the court. And for the most part, they seem to be loving every bit of what he brings to the table.

The rookie rim protector has been called on to play significant minutes over the last couple of games to help fill the void of an injured Al Horford (sore knee), and he has displayed plenty of potential in the form of highlight-reel dunks and blocks during that short span.

What fans haven’t gotten the opportunity to witness is how hard of a worker Williams is off the court, a point of which coach Brad Stevens made sure to stress during Friday evening’s pre-game media availability before taking on the Atlanta Hawks.

“Obviously the athletic ability is incredible,” said Stevens. “Everybody can see that – that’s what gets everybody excited. But he also really wants to be good. Like there are things that he didn’t do as well on Wednesday night (against Washington) that he was in yesterday working on before our film session. He’s talking to some of the older players about how to handle certain situations after the film session.”

Williams revealed ahead of tip-off that he’s mainly asking his peers how he can make things easier on them. His goal is to be a selfless teammate, so he’s questioning the vets where they want him to be, how to set the right screens, how to make create the best angles for scorers, et cetera.

“They’re the number one resource,” said Williams. “Obviously they’ve been through it all. You’ve got a lot of guys that have been on playoff teams, championship teams, so it’s always the right thing to do – to ask them what they need (from me).”

So far, he’s given them plenty of reason to trust him. Williams stepped in and played major minutes Monday night, and did an admirable job guarding Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis. He also provided meaningful minutes in D.C. Wednesday night, where he helped the Celtics win their seventh straight game.

He’s shown plenty of promise during those efforts, but for Stevens, the greatest signs of development have occurred behind closed doors at the Celtics’ practice facility.

“He just wants to be good,” said Stevens. “He works hard, and if he continues that, I don’t see how he’s not successful.”

- Taylor Snow