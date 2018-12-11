Pregame Post-Ups: Depleted C’s Eager to Dig Deep vs. Pelicans

Pregame – Depleted C’s Eager to Dig Deep vs. Pelicans

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics will be missing a full rotation’s worth of players Monday night, as they will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden without the services of Aron Baynes (ankle), Gordon Hayward (illness), Al Horford (knee), Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Guerschon Yabusele (ankle).

As depleted as they are, this will be a great test for the Celtics, who will have to count on a number of role players to step up and fill the plethora of voids.

“It will be good to learn about some of the guys who haven’t been in this situation,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said ahead of tip-off. “Brad Wanamaker and Robert Williams, we called P.J. (Dozier) up (from the Maine Red Claws) … It’s a great opportunity for all those guys. It’s what the NBA is (all about). I mean, you go to bed one night and you’re not in the rotation, and then the next morning you wake up, you better be ready to play.”

"Be ready to play" is also the message that Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry has for his players, as he does not want them to underestimate the Celtics despite all of their injuries.

“I know they’ve got a lot of guys out, but that doesn’t mean one thing to us,” said Gentry. “They’re still a very good basketball team. They’ve got the guys that were the core of the team that was in the Playoffs last year, and I’ve always thought that (Terry) Rozier was a guy that would start for most other teams anyway.

“So, it’s not anything that we’re going to go, ‘Oh wow, they’ve got a ton of guys out.’ They’re a very deep team. They’re able to stick guys out there to play, and they’ve got multiple-position players, so it’ll be a challenge regardless.”

Rozier will run the point for a brand-new starting five, that also includes Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris and Daniel Theis, who is fresh off of a career-game in Chicago.

“Somebody’s gotta step up and do their job well,” said Stevens. “So, let’s go. Let’s play.”

- Taylor Snow