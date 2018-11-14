Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Look to Regain Stability During Homestand

Pregame – C’s Look to Regain Stability vs. Bulls

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics begin a three-game homestand Wednesday night, hoping to gain some stability following a forgettable, 1-4 road trip. Doing so won’t be easy, however, as the C’s will be without their most consistent player, Marcus Morris, when they host the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

Morris, who leads the team in field goal percentage (50.4 percent) and 3-point percentage (48.4 percent), has been ruled out because of an illness. His absence, though, doesn’t change the expectations coach Brad Stevens has for his team Wednesday night as they look to get back on track against a reeling Bulls squad.

“I think it’s a loss every night when you don’t have one of the guys that’s playing at the level (Morris) is playing at, but I think this is about us just all getting back to playing the way that we want to play and doing it for 48 minutes,” Stevens said ahead of the 7:30 p.m. tip-off. “If somebody’s here or not, we just need to – whoever’s playing – just do it.”

Boston’s greatest struggle has been its lack of consistency out of the gate. The team has fallen behind by 20 points or more during each of its last three first halves, resulting in three desperate comeback attempts.

On the other hand, there have been occasions where the C’s offense has exploded from the opening tip. The key now is to discover a bit of balance.

“We’ve either been bad or good. There’s been no in between,” Stevens observed. “So, let’s see if we can establish ourselves to play a little bit better.”

The C’s will look to do just that against the Bulls Wednesday night, as they return to the comforts of their home court to start a three-game homestand.

- Taylor Snow