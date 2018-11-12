Pregame Post-Ups: Rapid Return of Theis Even Surprised Stevens

Pregame – Rapid Return of Theis Surprised Even Brad Stevens

PORTLAND – If you were surprised to hear the news that Daniel Theis is probably for tonight’s game in Portland, you aren’t the only one. The news also caught Brad Stevens off guard.

“I was told that he would recover well and it wouldn’t be as bad as it sounded,” said Stevens, “but I wouldn’t have guessed two weeks and a day. So that was a pleasant surprise this morning.”

Theis said that he went through a challenging workout Saturday and found that he is pain-free and can go “all-in.”

The initial timeline for Theis to return from his torn plantar fascia injury, which he suffered on Oct. 27, was much longer, according to Brad Stevens.

“I was first told it could be anywhere from two to six (weeks), depending on how it really recovered,” he said. “And as they continued to progress, he’s felt great. So he’s ready to roll.”

Theis gives the Celtics a much-needed third big man off the bench. For the past two weeks, they’ve almost exclusively used Al Horford and Aron Baynes at center. Theis now gives Stevens another option at the center position, and one that can shoot, pass, rebound and defend at a high level.

Ironically, Theis put forth his best effort of the season on the night he suffered his injury. He had totaled 17 points, eight rebounds and an assist on Oct. 27. That night included a season high of 19 minutes of playing time for the second-year big man.

Stevens said that, at the time, he was easing Theis back into the rotation due the meniscus injury Theis rehabbed all offseason. It sounds as if a similar plan will be utilized upon his return to the lineup from this lower-body injury as well.

Stevens said multiple times before tip-off that Theis is available only for “limited minutes” tonight against Portland and will only check in “if we need him.” That approach is likely to be used with Theis for his first couple of games back, at the very least.

Theis may only be available for limited minutes, but it’s a positive that he’s available at all. Stevens and most everyone else didn’t expect that to be the case when they woke up this morning.

