Pregame Post-Ups: Hayward's Minutes Restriction Has Increased

Pregame – Gordon Hayward's Minutes Restriction Increased by a Tick

INDIANAPOLIS – Gordon Hayward returns to his hometown of Indianapolis tonight to take on the Pacers, and for the first time, he’ll take the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as a member of the Boston Celtics. Fortunately for him and his onlooking family and friends, he’ll be able to play a tick longer than he did during the first two weeks of the season.

Hayward was restricted to 25 or fewer minutes per game during the first two weeks of the regular season. However, that cap has increased just slightly during his last two games, according to Brad Stevens.

“He’s in the increase-by-a-tick phase,” Brad Stevens said with a smile before tonight’s game.

Hayward played 25 minutes and 53 seconds Tuesday night against Detroit, and then he played a season-high 26 minutes and 38 seconds Thursday night against Milwaukee. Prior to this week, the forward did not log more than 24 minutes and 56 minutes of playing time during his first five appearances of the season.

The increase in playing time undoubtedly played a role in Hayward putting forth his best effort of the season Thursday night. He scored a season-high 18 points, dished out a season-high five assists, and also pitched in four rebounds.

While he must be elated to see his playing time and effectiveness increasing game-by-game this week, Stevens said that no one, including Hayward, should expect him to lose his minutes restriction anytime soon.

“He’s not going to get to 30 minutes in the next couple of games,” said Stevens.

The coach then elaborated on the plan Boston’s medical team has set forth for Hayward’s minutes restriction.

“It’s a long-term plan,” he said. “It’s based on getting back to not only playing one game, but playing 82 games. He probably is pretty frustrated by it at times, but he does a good job not showing it. He’ll be in that 25 to 27 range (for now).”

Stevens also admitted that game flow is also a factor in evaluating Hayward’s progression. For example, Hayward openly discussed Thursday night that his repaired left ankle was a bit sore after landing on it with full force after a stressful game against Milwaukee.

“I think that obviously it’s a general number, but I think again, you’re looking at it through the course of a long lens and through the course of a long season,” commented Stevens. “But yeah, each game may feel a little bit differently when you’re done.”

The good news for Hayward is that even after experiencing soreness after Thursday’s game, he’ll be right back out there tonight to take on the Pacers, and he’ll be locked into the exact same minutes restriction that he had Thursday night.

The cherry on top of it all is that Hayward will be able to play just a tick longer tonight in front of his hometown family and friends.

- Marc D'Amico