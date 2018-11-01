Pregame Post-Ups: Brown Sidelined vs. Bucks with Foot Injury

Pregame – Jaylen Brown Sidelined with Foot Injury

BOSTON – Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, who has been dealing with soreness in his right foot, has been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brown told reporters Thursday morning that the pain had been building up over time and he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to suit up against the Bucks. Coach Brad Stevens confirmed that the team would take a precautionary approach by keeping him on the sideline for the time being.

“He said he felt a little bit better, but [our medical staff] decided to hold him out tonight,” Stevens said ahead of the 8 p.m. tip-off at TD Garden. “It sounds like he’ll be day-to-day.”

Brown couldn’t pinpoint when or how the injury occurred, but he has noticed it flare up a bit over the past few days.

"It's pain across the foot, so any time I put pressure down, when I take off or run, I feel pain shoot around the foot,” he said. “If it was a playoff game, I'd definitely be trying to play through it, but the concern is we have an 82-game season, so they are kind of reeling me back. But we'll see how it goes."

Despite the irritation, Brown vet didn’t seem distressed by the nature of the injury. The third-year vet hopes to be back in action by Saturday night, when the C’s take on the Indiana Pacers for game one of a five-game road trip.

"I don't think it's anything that's going to keep me out long-term, I just have to manage it properly, keep it from flaring up," Brown said. "I definitely want to be on the floor as much as possible and continue to stay in rhythm, because it's going to be a challenge all year to staying in rhythm. Hopefully I'll be able to feel a lot better tomorrow, closer to 100 percent.”

- Taylor Snow