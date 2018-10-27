Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens on Casey's Impact in Detroit

Pregame – Stevens Says Casey Has Changed the Environment in Detroit

DETROIT – After revitalizing the Toronto Raptors, Dwane Casey is doing the exact same thing with the Pistons in Detroit.

Casey, who took the Pistons job this past offseason after being fired by the Raptors, has the Pistons out to a 4-0 start on the season. He has changed the culture in Detroit and is bringing the best out of his players.

Brad Stevens commented before tonight’s game about Casey’s ability to turn relatively unknown players into the best bench in the league last season. Boston’s coach is seeing a similar effect this season in Detroit.

“it’s a testament to their ability,” Stevens said of Toronto’s reserves excelling last season, “but also to the environment. You can see the same thing here.”

Stevens also sees other characteristics typical of Casey-led teams shining through with the Pistons.

“They always play hard. They’re always well-prepared,” Stevens said of Casey’s teams. “Ever since I’ve been in the league, Toronto has been really good when he was there, obviously still is. So I’ve never been anything but ultimately impressed. He’s a great coach and a great guy. I know people up here are excited and rightfully so.”

Stevens has a point there, seeing as Detroit is off to its hottest start since 2008-09, when it also won its first four games. A big piece of the shift in environment and success has been Casey’s ability to build his offense around former All-Star forward Blake Griffin. Like any great coach, Casey has instituted his own offensive system in Detroit, but he has catered it to fit Detroit’s personnel, which is headlined by Griffin.

“I think they do some stuff that he was doing in Toronto, but I think that they also have been really creative specifically playing to Blake’s skill sets,” Stevens said. “You think about: he’s (Griffin) the one running pick-and-rolls at the end of the game at the top of the key, on the sideline. That’s not something that you saw a ton from their 4-men in Toronto.”

Tonight’s matchup will be similar for Boston to its opening-night matchup against the Sixers, when it was forced to defend a similarly-sized forward with a similar skill set in Ben Simmons. Griffin, however, has been electric from 3-point range, while Simmons is a non-factor from outside of 10 feet.

Griffin is playing arguably the best all-around basketball of his career, and he can thank Casey for bringing it out of him. The coach has picked up in Detroit exactly where he left off in Toronto by leading his team to a seat near the top of the East.

- Marc D'Amico