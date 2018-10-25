Pregame Post-Ups: A Game of Drives in OKC

Pregame – A Game of Drives is Brewing in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Celtics are concerned about drives to the basket on both sides of the ball as they head into tonight’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

First and foremost, Boston’s respect for the driving ability of Oklahoma City’s top two guards, former MVP Russell Westbrook and newcomer Dennis Schroder, is at the forefront of its collective mind. A season ago, both Westbrook and Schroder finished in the top three in the entire NBA in drives per game, according to NBA.com/stats. Westbrook led the league with an average of 19.3 per game, while Schroder was third with an average of 16.4 per game.

“Both of those guys are elite. Those guys get into the paint with whoever’s on the court at any time,” said Brad Stevens. “That’s just what they do.”

Driving ability is a big reason why Oklahoma City traded for Schroder during the offseason. Pairing him with Westbrook, who is the most feared driver in the league, is expected to create a ripple effect within Oklahoma City’s offense once the two learn to play with one another. They have only played one game together thus far, as Westbrook just returned from injury Sunday night to make his season debut.

“It allows Westbrook to play off the ball. It allows him to play off of actions,” Stevens said of the pairing. “If then you have to close out to Westbrook or you have to close out to Schroeder, they’re even harder to guard off a live dribble when they’re coming downhill at you.”

Such pressure is what the Celtics would like to apply to their opponents when the ball is in their hands, but so far this season, they have struggled to do so. Boston ranks 28th in the league in drives per game with an average of 34.3.

“Not everyone is going to be a driver for us and going to be a guy that really goes downhill and creates for others and those types of things,” Stevens admitted. “But the guys who do, we have to get them in better spots and we have to be more cognizant of that.”

Stevens commented that his team’s lack of drives has sucked the air out of other areas of the offense.

“We haven’t gotten to the free-throw line,” he said, referencing Boston’s last-place average of 16.5 free throws per game. “We haven’t really created any rotations with drives.”

Tonight, the Celtics want to change that trend via the likes of Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier. Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, they want to do everything they can to limit the amount of paint touches Westbrook and Schroder accrue for the opposing Thunder.

- Marc D'Amico