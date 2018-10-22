Pregame Post-Ups: Baynes Sidelined with Hamstring Injury

Pregame – Baynes Sidelined with Hamstring Injury

BOSTON – Celtics center Aron Baynes will sit out of Monday night’s game against the Orlando Magic to rest a sore right hamstring, which he strained Saturday night during the second quarter of Boston’s 103-101 win over the New York Knicks.

Typically, hamstring injuries are a bad sign this early in the season, but C’s coach Brad Stevens feels optimistic that this won’t be the type of injury to sideline Baynes for long.

“He’s feeling a little bit better today,” Stevens stated ahead of Monday’s 7:30 p.m. tip-off at TD Garden. “He did a little bit of running at 70 percent of his body weight and felt pretty good, which is encouraging coming off of that.”

The injury did not seem serious enough to warrant an MRI, so Baynes will be considered day-to-day as he continues his rehab.

“They [the Celtics’ medical staff] felt pretty good about the diagnosis and didn’t feel like it was a long, long-term thing,” said Stevens. “I feel fortunate with that because obviously hamstrings and muscular injuries at this time of year can be really scary and can keep guys out a while, but it doesn’t sound like that will be the case with Aron.”

Another piece of fortune is that Boston possesses great depth at the center position. With Baynes out, there are plenty of players who can step up to help fill his role.

“I think if there’s really one position where we do have big, big numbers if you just go straight positions, the 5 is it,” said Stevens. “It doesn’t help to have one of your better players out, and certainly a guy that’s as impactful to winning as Aron has been, but when you talk about Daniel (Theis) being available, Guerschon (Yabusele) and Robert (Williams), we’ve got some other guys there that will step in and fill those minutes.”

Also on Boston’s injury report Monday night is Marcus Morris. Stevens told the media that Morris was experiencing some knee pain on Sunday and is *questionable to play against the Magic, pending how he feels after warm-ups.

Like Baynes, Morris is not expected to miss extended time, if any at all.

*Morris has now been upgraded to "active" for Monday's game.

- Taylor Snow