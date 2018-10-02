Pregame Post-Ups: Brown Driven by Constant Desire to Improve

Pregame – Brown Driven by Constant Desire to Improve

BOSTON – If there’s one thing about Jaylen Brown that stands out to Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens, it’s the 21-year-old wing’s persistent desire to improve.

Having watched him grow over the past two years, Stevens appreciates Brown’s commitment to the game, and he made sure to point it out Tuesday evening ahead of Boston’s preseason matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.

“Whether it’s an emphasis on shooting off the move, on playing off pick-and-roll, on being able to play in isolation, whatever the case may be, you see those incremental improvements from everybody, but certainly with Jaylen,” Stevens said from outside of the C’s locker room ahead of the 8 p.m. tip-off on TNT. “Jaylen’s a guy that’s always been committed to improving, and he has improved. I think that’s one of his key attributes, to be honest.”

Brown spent the whole summer working on making those improvements, and he’s looking forward to showing the basketball world how much he has grown since the end of last season.

“This year, I’m excited to get back,” said Brown, “because I worked really hard on certain aspects of my game – free throws, ball-handling, playmaking for others – so many things that people have critiqued me on in the past. It will be interesting to see if they critique me this year.”

If Brown is able to silence the critics, it’s because of the immense work he put into this past offseason. He tested the limits of his body on a daily basis, working under challenging conditions while striving toward his maximum potential.

“It’s a mindset about making yourself a little bit more uncomfortable,” explained Brown. “Some things people are better at than others, so you just have to work a little bit harder. I had a realization with that this summer and I worked really hard at some of the things I’m not as good at.”

Now, it’s finally time for Brown to show off his improvements, so sit back and enjoy what he has in store for the 2018-19 Celtics season.

- Taylor Snow