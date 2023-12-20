Rough Shooting Stretch Bites Celtics During Crunch Time vs. Warriors

The feeling of a recurring nightmare was unavoidable Tuesday night for fans of the Boston Celtics. Two seasons after falling to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors in chaotic fashion during the NBA Finals, a similar story was written again during an overtime loss to that crew on Tuesday.

The difference is that this time around, the Celtics didn’t defeat themselves with lackluster play. Instead, they just couldn’t buy a bucket during crunch time.

"We got a lot of wide-open looks," said Jaylen Brown. "We just came up short."

Added Joe Mazzulla, “We missed 20 layups and 41 3s tonight."

Unfortunately, no lies were told in those statements.

Five of those 20 missed layups, and eight of those 41 missed 3-pointers arrived during the final 1:21 of regulation and during overtime. The last decade of NBA players and coaches will tell you it’s almost impossible to overcome such struggles when you’re playing against the Splash Brothers.

The way this game unfolded, and the stories told of it, will do wonders to separate the uninformed from the informed. The uninformed will point back to 2022. The informed will point out the reality of the situation.

There will undoubtedly be a segment of coverage that attempts to paint the picture that this game unfolded just like those 2022 NBA Finals did. That commentary will say that Boston had the better team, and that it had a significant lead, but that it gave the game away with lazy play and poor decision-making.

Mazzulla was faced with this vantage point shortly after the contest, when a reporter’s question about pace of play seemed to insinuate that Boston lost the game due to a decreased in offensive pace. Mazzulla did a great job of pointing out the facts, rather than the fiction.

“In overtime, we kept that pace,” Mazzulla, in part, responded. “We got wide-open looks, and we just didn’t make them. So I think we’re playing with the right balance on the offensive end, as far as playing fast and making sure we get to the right sets to execute.”

The tape won’t lie.

Brown had a driving layup rim out during the final minute of regulation that could have won the game. Al Horford then missed a tip-in.

In overtime, Brown then had a beautiful fadeaway jumper go halfway down and then rim out, and then had a dunk blocked. Horford missed a wide-open 3 in transition with 1:34 to go that would have given Boston a lead. Tatum’s potential game-tying layup rimmed out with 53.9 seconds left in overtime. Then Horford’s tip missed again.

The bottom line is that this wasn’t a replay of 2022. This wasn’t a recurring nightmare of the Celtics falling apart and fumbling the game away with turnovers and poor decision-making.