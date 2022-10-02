Keys to the Game: Celtics 134, Hornets 93

Key Moment

It didn’t take long for the defending Eastern Conference champions to dust off the summer cobwebs, as the Boston Celtics dominated the Charlotte Hornets in Sunday’s preseason opener with a 134-93 victory at TD Garden.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the C’s took off on a 13-2 run at the start of the second frame and never looked back.

Second-year wing Sam Hauser got the scoring started on the first possession of the quarter with his first of four 3-point makes, which put the C’s ahead 32-24. Salem/Haverhill, Mass. native Noah Vonleh followed with a cutting dunk, and then Grant Williams scored five straight points via a driving layup and a corner 3 in transition.

Hauser then knocked down another triple at the 9:44 mark and just like that, the C’s went from being up 3 to being up 16 in a matter of just over two minutes.

This was just the start of a magnificent performance from Boston’s bench, which accounted for 72 of the team’s 134 points.

It was also just the start of a commanding overall performance, as the C’s outscored Charlotte 105-69 in the final three quarters.

Key Player

Jaylen Brown was Boston’s Mr. First Quarter throughout last season. Not much has changed.

Brown scored seven points in the first four minutes, 13 points in the first quarter, and a game-high 24 points in 24 minutes of action.

Brown hardly missed the basket all afternoon, shooting 8-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-5 from long range. He was also active on the boards, grabbing five rebounds.

Although it was only a preseason game, Brown seemed like a man on a mission. The Celtics will need that type of determination out of him as they look to take care of unfinished business this season.

Box Score Nuggets

Jaylen Brown logged 24 points in 24 minutes to lead all scorers.

All 16 Celtics who checked into the game contributed in the scoring column.

Sam Hauser made his first five shots, including four 3-point makes.

Hauser was also a game-best plus-26 in just over 18 minutes of action.

Malcolm Brogdon finished with a game-high nine assists.

Boston dished out 41 assists on 48 field goals.

Charlotte handed out only 13 assists.

The Celtics had a 60-56 edge in the rebounding department.

Boston shot 57.1 percent from the field (48-of-84) and 46.8 percent from 3 (22-of-47.

Charlotte made 13 fewer field goals than Boston despite attempting 17 more shots.

The Celtics led by as many as 46 points.

Quote of the Night