Keys to the Game: Mavericks 122, Celtics 84

|84
|FINAL
|122
|American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
|June 14, 2024
Key Moment
After dominating their opponents for a month straight, the Boston Celtics finally got a taste of their own medicine Friday night. Desperate to avoid a Finals sweep, the Dallas Mavericks came out firing and made quick work of the C’s for their first win of the series.
It was a tight contest for all of seven minutes before Dallas broke the game open on a 10-0 run late in the first quarter. And it never looked back from there. The Mavs logged a 34-21 first quarter followed by a 27-14 second quarter. Boston never came close to making it a ballgame in the second half, trailing by as many as 48 points before falling, 122-84, at American Airlines Center.
It’s extremely difficult to sweep a Finals series, and that was proven Friday night. Boston’s monthlong win streak and two-month road win streak finally came to an end in the form of a rare clunker, but it’ll have a chance to close out the championship series back home for Game 5 Monday night.
Key Stats
|Boston Celtics
|Luka Doncic
|Sam Hauser
|Dallas Mavericks
|Boston Celtics
|Jayson Tatum
|92.31 Free Throw Percentage
|29 Points
|4 3-Pointers Made
|50.55 Field Goal Percentage
|36.25 Field Goal Percentage
|2 Blocks