Keys to the Game: Mavericks 122, Celtics 84

DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 14: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Sam Hauser #30 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

84 FINAL 122 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX June 14, 2024

Key Moment

After dominating their opponents for a month straight, the Boston Celtics finally got a taste of their own medicine Friday night. Desperate to avoid a Finals sweep, the Dallas Mavericks came out firing and made quick work of the C’s for their first win of the series.

It was a tight contest for all of seven minutes before Dallas broke the game open on a 10-0 run late in the first quarter. And it never looked back from there. The Mavs logged a 34-21 first quarter followed by a 27-14 second quarter. Boston never came close to making it a ballgame in the second half, trailing by as many as 48 points before falling, 122-84, at American Airlines Center.

It’s extremely difficult to sweep a Finals series, and that was proven Friday night. Boston’s monthlong win streak and two-month road win streak finally came to an end in the form of a rare clunker, but it’ll have a chance to close out the championship series back home for Game 5 Monday night.

Key Stats

Boston Celtics Luka Doncic Sam Hauser Dallas Mavericks Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum 92.31 Free Throw Percentage 29 Points 4 3-Pointers Made 50.55 Field Goal Percentage 36.25 Field Goal Percentage 2 Blocks