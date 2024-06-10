Keys to the Game: Celtics 105, Mavericks 98

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 9: Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals on June 9, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) ( Joe Murphy )

98 FINAL 105 TD Garden, Boston, MA June 9, 2024

Key Moment

Derrick White blocks shots.

Big shots.

He blocked the biggest shot of his life Sunday night to ensure that his Boston Celtics would take a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

With less than a minute to go, and just a few short minutes after Boston had led by 14 points, Dallas had a chance to make it a one-possession game in transition after a missed dunk attempt by Jayson Tatum. Kyrie Irving grabbed the rebound at the 3-point arc and immediately took the ball in the other direction toward the middle of the court. Two dribbles later, he found PJ Washington streaking toward rim to his left and he dropped a pass off to the athletic forward.

Washington did not have a Celtics defender between him and the basket when he caught the ball. White, however, was sprinting his way back into the play from the right side of the court and he caught up to Washington at the rim as Washington rose up for a transition dunk. White and Jaylen Brown each leaped into the air in an attempt to deny Washington, and it was White – who logged a career-high 87 blocks this season – who made it happen with another emphatic denial at the rim. The blocked shot landed in Jrue Holiday’s hands with 50.5 seconds left and sent the Celtics faithful into hysteria. Brown went on to make a driving layup at the other end with 29.8 seconds left to seal the victory.

It's truly frightening to think about what could have happened had White not blocked that shot. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on their side, two historically clutch players, Dallas would have been back to within three points and could have pulled off a miracle.

Fortunately, there’s no reason to think about that scenario. That’s because Derrick White blocks shots, and he blocked the biggest one of his life Sunday night.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 09: Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics blocks the shot attempt by P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Derrick White Derrick White Kyrie Irving Luka Doncic Derrick White 26 Points 11 Rebounds 12 Assists 95 Free Throw Percentage 2 Blocks 3 Steals 38.89 Field Goal Percentage 32 Points 18 Points

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 9: Al Horford #42, Jayson Tatum #0, and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics high five during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals on June 9, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.