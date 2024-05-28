Keys to the Game: Celtics 105, Pacers 102

|105
|FINAL
|102
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
|May 27, 2024
Key Moment
Say what you want about the Boston Celtics, but one thing you can’t deny is their ability to win in the clutch.
Boston did it again Monday night, for the third time in four games of the Eastern Conference Finals. And yet again, Jaylen Brown was at the center of it all.
Brown, you might recall, was the player who sent Game 1 to overtime with a miraculous 3-pointer to tie the game just ahead of the final buzzer. Saturday night, he scored the game-tying points, he preserved the tie with a blocked shot, and then he assisted on the game-winning points.
What an incredible stretch of play.
It all began with 2:40 left when Brown executed a beautiful step-through and floater to tie the game up at 102-102. Each team struggled to score for the next two minutes and the game remained tied as the clock approached the 1-minute mark. That’s when Brown tracked Andrew Nembhard from behind and blocked Nembhard’s layup attempt away at the 1:05 mark for what is unquestionably the biggest defensive play of Brown’s career. Then came the biggest assist of his career, exactly 20 seconds later.
Brown came off a screen by Jrue Holiday near center court and dribbled to the left wing, where he was defended by Myles Turner. Brown then hit the breaks, dribbled through his legs from left to right, and split two defenders to get into the paint with his right hand. At that moment, he had options – three of them. Derrick White was open in the right corner, Jayson Tatum was open on the right wing, and Holiday was open at the top of the arc. Brown rose up and kicked a pass out to White, who promptly drilled a 3-pointer from directly in front of Indiana’s bench to push Boston ahead by three.
Neither team scored from that moment on, and a critical offensive rebound by Holiday sealed the win and the sweep for the Celtics. Without Brown’s heroics, this series very well may have been heading back to Boston for a Game 5.
Key Stats
|Jaylen Brown
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|Jrue Holiday
|Jayson Tatum
|Boston Celtics
|Indiana Pacers
|29 Points
|13 Rebounds
|8 Assists
|3 Blocks
|5 Steals
|17 Points
|26 Points
|11 Turnovers
|34.48 3-Point Percentage