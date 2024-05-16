Keys to the Game: Celtics 113, Cavaliers 98

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Al Horford #42 during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) ( Adam Glanzman )

98 FINAL 113 TD Garden, Boston, MA May 15, 2024

Key Moment

From a one-possession game to a 14-point game – all in the span of just two minutes and 25 seconds.

The Celtics smelled blood in the water early in the fourth quarter, they attacked, and they killed their opponent to punch their way into yet another Eastern Conference Finals.

Four of Boston’s players combined to score 13 points during a critical 13-2 run from the 9:10 mark of the fourth to the 6:45 mark. The final basket of the stretch, a 3-pointer from Jayson Tatum, splashed through the net and forced Cleveland to call for a timeout to regroup its troops.

That 14-point lead, however, was already plenty of cushion for Boston to close out the win.

Jrue Holiday opened the run with a floater and Derrick White followed that bucket up with a 3-pointer. Following a layup by Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Al Horford then connected on one of his six 3-pointers on the night to bump Boston’s lead out to nine. Horford then scored an uncontested layup at the rim off of a beautiful drive and dish from Jaylen Brown, before Tatum connected on his triple to force Cleveland into a timeout.

Boston’s lead never dropped below nine from that moment on before it polished off a 113-98 victory. The Celtics will now appear in their third consecutive Eastern Conference Finals, and their sixth in the last eight years.

BOSTON, MA - MAY 15: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Round 2 Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 15, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Key Stats

Boston Celtics Al Horford Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Evan Mobley Marcus Morris Sr. Al Horford Payton Pritchard 40 Points in the Paint 15 Rebounds 9 Assists 32 Assists 10 Rebounds 33 Points 25 Points 3 Blocks 11 Points

BOSTON, MA - MAY 15: Al Horford #42 high five during the game Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Round 2 Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 15, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)