Keys to the Game: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 102

|109
|FINAL
|102
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
|May 13, 2024
Key Moment
Max Strus made two mistakes in one second of play, which set the Celtics up to slam the door closed on Game 4 with a 3-1 series lead.
With Cleveland trailing by only five points and with less than 90 seconds remaining in the contest, Strus misfired on a 3-pointer from the top of the arc on a shot that could have made it a one-possession game. Instead, Jaylen Brown rose up at the free-throw line to grab the rebound, all while Strus reached in and fouled him. That foul was the sixth of the night for Strus.
So all in a second of time, Strus missed the opportunity to make it a one-possession game, he fouled Brown to put Boston on the edge of the bonus, and he fouled himself out of the game. That last part looms large, given that Strus had drilled a game-high five 3-pointers to that point of the game.
Brown immediately followed up Strus’ blunders with a knockout triple of his own from the right wing. That’s where Jayson Tatum found him for a 3-pointer that pushed Boston ahead 105-97 with 69 seconds left on the clock and ostensibly ended the game for Cleveland.
So Strus made the big mistakes, and Brown drilled the big shot, all to help the Celtics take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Boston.
Key Stats
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|Jaylen Brown
|Boston Celtics
|Jrue Holiday
|Boston Celtics
|Boston Celtics
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Darius Garland
|Al Horford
|33 Points
|11 Rebounds
|27 Points
|14 Turnovers
|3 Steals
|87.5 Free Throw Percentage
|48 Rebounds
|32 Rebounds
|30 Points
|11 Plus-Minus