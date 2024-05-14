Keys to the Game: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 102

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 13: Jaylen Brown #7 and Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics high five during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Round 2 Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 13, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images) ( Brian Babineau )

109 FINAL 102 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH May 13, 2024

Key Moment

Max Strus made two mistakes in one second of play, which set the Celtics up to slam the door closed on Game 4 with a 3-1 series lead.

With Cleveland trailing by only five points and with less than 90 seconds remaining in the contest, Strus misfired on a 3-pointer from the top of the arc on a shot that could have made it a one-possession game. Instead, Jaylen Brown rose up at the free-throw line to grab the rebound, all while Strus reached in and fouled him. That foul was the sixth of the night for Strus.

So all in a second of time, Strus missed the opportunity to make it a one-possession game, he fouled Brown to put Boston on the edge of the bonus, and he fouled himself out of the game. That last part looms large, given that Strus had drilled a game-high five 3-pointers to that point of the game.

Brown immediately followed up Strus’ blunders with a knockout triple of his own from the right wing. That’s where Jayson Tatum found him for a 3-pointer that pushed Boston ahead 105-97 with 69 seconds left on the clock and ostensibly ended the game for Cleveland.

So Strus made the big mistakes, and Brown drilled the big shot, all to help the Celtics take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Boston.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 11: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts after scoring a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 11, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Key Stats

Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics Jrue Holiday Boston Celtics Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland Al Horford 33 Points 11 Rebounds 27 Points 14 Turnovers 3 Steals 87.5 Free Throw Percentage 48 Rebounds 32 Rebounds 30 Points 11 Plus-Minus

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 13: (L-R) Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 13, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)