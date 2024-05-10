Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94

118 FINAL 94 TD Garden, Boston, MA May 9, 2024

Key Moment

After dominating Cleveland in Game 1 of the East Semifinals, the Celtics got a taste of their own medicine in Game 2.

The Cavaliers blew open a 54-54 halftime tie with a 36-24 third-quarter advantage, riding a 16-point frame from Donovan Mitchell who came alive after scoring just six points in the first half.

Cleveland kept rolling into the final frame, going up by as many as 29 points before coming away with a 118-94 series-tying win.

Key Stats

Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers Boston Celtics Evan Mobley 25 Points 7 Rebounds 6 Assists 29 Points 38 Plus-Minus 54.65 Field Goal Percentage 7 Turnovers 10 Rebounds