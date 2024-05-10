Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94

|118
|TD Garden, Boston, MA
|May 9, 2024
Key Moment
After dominating Cleveland in Game 1 of the East Semifinals, the Celtics got a taste of their own medicine in Game 2.
The Cavaliers blew open a 54-54 halftime tie with a 36-24 third-quarter advantage, riding a 16-point frame from Donovan Mitchell who came alive after scoring just six points in the first half.
Cleveland kept rolling into the final frame, going up by as many as 29 points before coming away with a 118-94 series-tying win.
Key Stats
Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Boston Celtics
|Evan Mobley
|25 Points
|7 Rebounds
|6 Assists
|29 Points
|38 Plus-Minus
|54.65 Field Goal Percentage
|7 Turnovers
|10 Rebounds