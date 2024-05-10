featured-image

Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94

Cleveland Cavaliers118FINAL94Boston Celtics
TD Garden, Boston, MAMay 9, 2024

After dominating Cleveland in Game 1 of the East Semifinals, the Celtics got a taste of their own medicine in Game 2.

The Cavaliers blew open a 54-54 halftime tie with a 36-24 third-quarter advantage, riding a 16-point frame from Donovan Mitchell who came alive after scoring just six points in the first half.

Cleveland kept rolling into the final frame, going up by as many as 29 points before coming away with a 118-94 series-tying win.

25 Points7 Rebounds6 Assists29 Points38 Plus-Minus54.65 Field Goal Percentage7 Turnovers10 Rebounds

