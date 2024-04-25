Keys to the Game: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Key Moment

If you’re a Celtics fan and feel like you relived a nightmare Wednesday night, we have news for you: You are not alone.

A year after playing Boston and putting forth one of the most shocking 3-point performances over an entire series in NBA history, Miami did it again – at least for one game – Wednesday at TD Garden.

The Heat shot an incredible 53.5 percent from long range during Game 2 while tying for the third-most 3-pointers ever made in an NBA playoff game, with 23. Tyler Herro was the head of the snake for Miami as he made six 3-pointers, while old foe Caleb Martin rediscovered his magic from last postseason to shoot 5-for-6 from distance.

Miami’s 3-point shooting was the difference in the game. The Heat outscored Boston by 33 points from beyond the arc and never caught a cold spell. As such, there was never an opportunity for the Celtics to stage a comeback.

The closest Boston got during the fourth quarter was five points at the 6:22 mark. That moment, which featured an and-one driving layup by Derrick White, was promptly followed by a 3-pointer from Haywood Highsmith. Moments later, after a Jaylen Brown scored a driving layup, Miami answered with another 3-pointer from Jaime Jaquez Jr.

That 3-pointer was the back-breaker. It pushed Miami ahead by nine with 5:37 to go, and the Celtics never cut that deficit to fewer than six from that moment on.

Key Player

Jaylen Brown’s Game 1 did not live up to his standards. He certainly responded during Game 2 by pouring in a game-high 33 points against Miami.

Brown found his rhythm during the second quarter, and particularly at the end of that frame, to fuel his big night. He canned three 3-pointers in a span of just 58 seconds, and then finished the half with a running layup to push Boston ahead by three points at the break.

He finished the contest having shot 13-for-23 from the field and 4-for-9 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed eight rebounds to tie three other teammates for the top mark on the team, all while tallying an assist, a steal and a blocked shot over 37-plus minutes of action.

Box Score Nuggets

Four Celtics tied for the team high in rebounds with eight apiece (Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford).

Jaylen Brown led the game in scoring with 33 points.

Miami made the third-most 3-pointers ever in an NBA playoff game, with 23.

Tyler Herro accounted for six of those makes, while Caleb Martin made five.

Boston outscored Miami 46-26 in the paint, but the Heat outscored the Celtics 69-36 from long range.

Herro led Miami with 24 points, and he led the game with 14 assists.

Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and led the game with 10 rebounds.

Boston held Miami to zero second-chance points.

Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Seven of the eight Celtics who appeared in the game blocked at least one shot.

Quote of the Night

"We've been built on taking what the defense gives us and being able to win in different ways. And so over the course of the season, winning the shot margin the way that we did, and from the free-throw line, more offensive rebounds and less turnovers, that's a recipe for long-term success."