Keys to the Game: Celtics 123, Jazz 107

Key Moment

Utah made a valiant attempt at a comeback Tuesday night. Jayson Tatum, however, put a stop to that in a hurry.

Tatum had an answer for the Jazz at the most important juncture of the game, after Boston’s 17-point lead had had been trimmed down to just a couple of possessions late in the third quarter.

His first clutch basket came after Utah had climbed to within four, at 90-86. Tatum hauled in an offensive rebound and immediately attacked the basket for a strong and-one layup – after which he flexed to the crowd – to make it a seven-point game with 1:31 remaining in the third. Then, exactly a minute later and after the Jazz had made it a two-point game, Tatum drilled a critical 3-pointer to bump the lead back up to five.

Jrue Holiday followed that stretch up with a steal and layup, and all of a sudden, Boston was off and running again. The C’s scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to mark a 20-0 run while pulling ahead by 22, and they cruised from there to a 123-107 win.

This victory goes back to those clutch baskets from Tatum. They stemmed the tide and turned the game back into Boston’s favor. Without them, the C’s very well could have been staring down another frustrating loss on this trip after building a significant lead.

Key Player

No Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford? No problem, because Derrick White was still ready and available.

White ended his very brief shooting slump with a blistering shooting performance Tuesday night. He shot 7-of-11 from distance against the Jazz, which is just one 3-point make fewer than he had totaled during his previous six games combined. White finished the night having shot 8-for-17 from the field, 7-for-11 from beyond the arc, and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe for his total of 24 points. Only Jayson Tatum, who scored 30 points, scored more than White during the game.

And as always, White’s impact went far beyond a single box score category. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists, blocked three shots and grabbed one steal during his 35 minutes of action.

So, as we said, no Brown, Porzingis and Horford? No problem.

Box Score Nuggets

Boston led for the final 44-plus minutes of the game.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 38 points on 13-for-25 shooting.

Jrue Holiday led the game in assists with eight, and he also scored 16 points.

Boston outscored Utah 22-10 in second-chance points, thanks in large part to Luke Kornet's and Xavier Tillman's four offensive rebounds apiece.

Kornet flirted with a triple-double, with 12 points, a game-high nine rebounds, and six assists. He also blocked a shot.

Three Jazz players scored at least 20 points, led by Keyonte George's 26.

Derrick White stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks (game high), one steal, and seven made 3-pointers (game high).

The teams combined to shoot 27-for-30 from the free-throw line.

Boston committed only eight turnovers, and just one during the second half.

Quote of the Night

"I've been struggling a little bit, and I told my dad I was gonna let it fly, and that's what I did today."