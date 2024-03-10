Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Suns 107

Key Moment

You just knew it was going in! Because that’s always what happens when Al Horford takes a big shot.

Phoenix was putting the pressure on Boston down the stretch of Saturday’s matchup after trailing by 15 points during the fourth quarter. The Suns had cut that deficit all the way down to five with 3:55 to go, and the visiting C’s were surely beginning to feel the squeeze. They needed a clutch shot to stem the tide, and they got it from Horford, who is one of the most reliable big-shot makers in the NBA.

Horford caught a pass from Jrue Holiday and stood wide open in the left corner before firing up a 3-pointer with 1:43 to go. It was a no-doubter that sank through the basket to bump Boston’s lead back up to eight, which simultaneously put the team in a much more comfortable position amid its attempt to end a two-game losing streak.

That shot was an absolute back breaker for Phoenix. It zapped the Suns’ momentum and initiated a 10-5 run for Boston to close out the game.

Key Player

The Celtics had no reason to worry amid the absence of Kristaps Porzingis on Saturday in Phoenix. That’s because they still had Luke Kornet available to play.

That’s right, Luke Kornet was the man who was ready to step up in Porzingis’ absence and provide the Celtics with critical minutes as the team’s only reserve big who checked into the game. He wound up logging nearly 20 minutes of action, and during those minutes he compiled 14 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot. Boston outscored Phoenix by 12 points while he was on the court, marking the second-best plus/minus rating in the game behind only Payton Pritchard’s plus-13.

Kornet was nearly perfect from the field, as he connected on six of his seven shot attempts. He threw down five dunks during the game, and he also shot 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Box Score Nuggets

Three Celtics dished out at least six assists, led by Derrick White's nine. Jayson Tatum dished out seven, and Jrue Holiday totaled six

Tatum also scored 29 points to lead the team, and hauled in 10 rebounds.

Kevin Durant led the game with 45 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists.

Al Horford led the game with 12 rebounds, all of which were grabbed during the first half.

Boston's bench outscored Phoenix's 27-16.

Luke Kornet (14 points) and Payton Pritchard (10 points) each reached double-digits off the bench.

Both teams made 10 free throws.

Jrue Holiday finished with 15 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

Jaylen Brown totaled 27 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Four Celtics blocked a shot, while only one Suns player did so.

Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Phoenix, and also grabbed three steals to lead the game.

The Celtics led for the entirety of the final three-plus quarters.

Quote of the Night

"I'm thankful I got some great teammates. I stunk it up tonight. We just stuck with our principles, executed down the stretch, and just made the right plays."