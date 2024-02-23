Keys to the Game: Celtics 129, Bulls 112

Key Moment

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics didn’t quite look themselves in the first half out of the All-Star break Thursday night. But once the third quarter rolled around, Boston basketball was back to normal.

Chicago held Tatum to just five first-half points and led the C’s, 62-59, at the break before JT broke out of the gate in the third and left the Bulls swaying in the Windy City breeze.

Tatum scored 15 of Boston’s 37 points in the third frame, while the defense bounced back to hold Chicago to just 21 points.

The Celtics opened the third on a 10-0 run, the first eight points of which were scored or assisted on by Tatum. That put Boston on top, 69-62, and it never looked back from there.

The C’s went up by as many as 15 points toward the end of the frame, marking an 18-point swing from halftime. They maintained almost that exact lead straight to the finish, walking away with a 129-112 victory, their seventh straight in the win column.

Key Player

Derrick White came out Thursday night like a man who had sorely missed basketball over the All-Star break. He erupted for 12 points and three blocks, and that was just in the first quarter alone.

That was just the first of two double-digit quarters in the scoring department for White, as he also logged 10 points in the final frame.

By the end of the night, he had accumulated a game-high 28 points, just two shy of his season-high, to go along with five assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

Box Score Nuggets

Derrick White led all scorers with 28 points.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown also reached the 20-point mark with 25 and 21, respectively.

White and Kristaps Porzingis logged three blocks apiece.

The Bulls recorded just two blocks as a team.

Four Celtics starters dished out at least five assists, led by Jrue Holiday's six.

Boston shot 23-of-47 (48.9 percent) from 3-point land.

The Celtics became just the fifth team in NBA history to log at least 20 threes, 10 blocks, and 10 steals in a game.

Luke Kornet grabbed four of Boston's five offensive rebounds.

Brown led the game with a plus/minus rating of plus-19.

Newcomers Jaden Springer and Xavier Tillman both saw their first Celtics action toward the end of the fourth quarter.

Quote of the Night

“Their basketball IQ as a team is really growing amongst each other."