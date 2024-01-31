Keys to the Game: Celtics 129, Pacers 124

Key Moment

Boston needed an unexpected boost to come from someone on the roster Tuesday night. Neemias Queta was the man who delivered it.

Queta, one of the team’s two-way players who has operated more like a legitimate rotational player since mid-December, gave the Celtics everything they needed during the second half, and in particular at the start of the fourth quarter.

Boston outscored Indiana by 11 points during his eight-plus minutes that spanned from the 4:11 mark of the third quarter through the 7:33 mark of the fourth quarter. During that stretch, the Portuguese center totaled four points, one rebound and one blocked shot. But more important than the stats was the fact that he was his level of activity at both ends of the court.

If it wasn’t finishing two slams off dishes from teammates, it was challenging shots at the other end. If it wasn’t challenging shots, it was crashing the glass and forcing Indiana to commit a loose-ball foul. His endless activity sparked the run Boston needed to come out on top.

The Celtics, who had once led by 20 points, trailed by one when Queta checked in at the 4:11 mark of the third. The ground they stood on was certainly unstable at that point.

When he checked out at the 7:33 mark of the fourth, Boston had pulled ahead by 10 and felt pretty darn good about its chances of grabbing a win.

It certainly wasn’t smooth sailing from there, as the Celtics allowed Indiana to get back into the game during the final minutes. They needed a clutch stop to seal the win, and they got it, but Boston wouldn’t have had a lead to give away in the first place if it weren’t for Queta.

Key Player

The Celtics certainly enjoy when Kristaps Porzingis is in the lineup.

Porzingis returned to action Tuesday night after missing two games with a left ankle sprain and all he did was log his sixth double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 boards tied his season high, and the total featured four boards that were grabbed at the offensive end of the court.

To round out his box score, Porzingis added in two assists and a blocked shot during his 31-plus minutes of action.

Box Score Nuggets

All five of Boston's starters scored between 17 and 30 points, led by Jayson Tatum's 30.

The Celtics shot a blistering 54 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from distance.

Indiana's bench outscored Boston's 33-16.

Neemias Queta logged the game's top plus/minus rating, at plus-15.

Tatum led the game in scoring and also tied for the team's top assist mark with seven helpers.

Jaylen Brown totaled 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Tyrese Haliburton led the game with 10 assists.

Former Celtics draft pick Aaron Nesmith led Indiana with 26 points.

Indiana outscored Boston 64-44 in the paint and 31-6 in second-chance points.

Jrue Holiday stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and a steal.

The Celtics made three more free throws (18) than Indiana attempted (15).

Aaron Nembhard led all reserves with 15 points.

Derrick White totaled 24 points and five assists.

Quote of the Night

"It's a back-to-back. They tried to wear us out, but we found a way to win."