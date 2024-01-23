Keys to the Game: Celtics 119, Mavericks 110

Key Moment

Jaylen Brown delivered one of the more clutch stretches of his career Monday night to push the Celtics to a win in Dallas.

Brown put a stop to the Mavericks’ comeback attempt by scoring six straight Celtics points in a span of 35 seconds late in the fourth quarter. That quick spurt turned a seven-point game into an 11-point game with 4:10 remaining in the game. He drained another clutch bucket with 2:02 left, and Boston’s victory was never in doubt from that moment on.

The same cannot be said for before Brown’s run, because Dallas had been staging a massive comeback behind Luka Doncic.

Doncic had shot just 8-for-21 on the night heading into the fourth quarter but caught fire during the final frame. He scored six straight points in just 30 seconds of play to pull Dallas, which had once trailed by 16 points, back to within seven with 5:01 to go.

Boston immediately called for timeout to stop the momentum. Technically, it worked, but it was really Brown who put up this stop sign.

Brown came out of the timeout and immediately dropped in a smooth, midrange jumper over Doncic to push Boston’s lead to nine. Seconds later, after two free throws by Doncic at the other end, Brown drilled a 3-pointer from the right sideline while being fouled with 4:10 left. He cashed in on the free throw to complete the four-point play.

The most important aspect of those two buckets was Brown’s patience on the two plays. The midrange jumper came after he picked up his dribble from just inside the free-throw line and pivoted multiple times while looking to pass. When he couldn’t find an open teammate, he calmly spun toward the basket for the fadeaway jumper. Money.

The 3-pointer was also a product of patient play. He was very much open upon catching a pass from Jrue Holiday right in front of Dallas’ bench. Rather than rush the shot, however, Brown took his time, locked in on the rim, and then rose up for the triple. The ball didn’t even hit the rim, despite the fact that he was fouled by Tim Hardaway Jr. on the shot attempt.

Patience, and buckets. That was the story for Brown as he slammed the door on Doncic and the Mavericks’ comeback bid while helping Boston advance to 34-10 on the season.

Key Player

Jayson Tatum played a physical brand of basketball Monday night. It led to season-high totals from the free-throw line.

Tatum set new season highs with 15 makes on 19 attempts from the stripe. He shot 5-of-5 from the line during the first quarter, 0-for-2 during the second quarter, 3-for-4 during the third period, and 7-for-8 during the final frame. Those freebies were the main reason why he notched 39 points in the game, marking his first 30-point effort since Jan. 10.

Tatum also led the team in three other major categories. He was the team’s outright leader in both rebounds (11) and steals (three), and he tied for the team high in blocks (two).

As per usual, Tatum’s plus/minus rating was outstanding. Boston outscored Dallas by a whopping 27 points during his nearly 41 minutes of play.

Box Score Nuggets

Jayson Tatum (39 points) and Jaylen Brown (34 points) combined to score 73 points on 43 shots.

Luka Doncic notched a monster triple-double with 33 points and game highs of 18 rebounds and 13 assists.

Boston committed just six turnovers.

Tatum led Boston with 11 rebounds.

Six Celtics combined to block eight shots.

Boston was outscored in the paint (50-42), in fast break points (18-15), and in bench points (29-12), yet still won by nine.

The Celtics made eight more free throws (22) than Dallas attempted (14).

Tim Hardaway Jr. led all reserves with 20 points.

Payton Pritchard and Jrue Holiday tied for the team high in assists with six.

Holiday also tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and a blocked shot.

Quote of the Night

"This is a mindset game. We wanted to come out and play a little bit better than we've been playing before. Even though we won last game in Houston, we wanted to come out with the right mentality and right mindset. So today, we came out from the jump and we were ready to go."