Keys to the Game: Celtics 120, Raptors 118

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics had to fight and claw for the most recent notch in their win column, which gives them a perfect 16-0 record at home and a 25-6 record overall on the season. This one, again, came down to the wire.

First, it was the connection of Jaylen Brown and Luke Kornet that gave the Celtics a lead they never relinquished. Brown drove to the basket from the left wing with 35 seconds left and read the defense perfectly as Toronto did its best to prevent him from scoring. He saw a cutting Kornet heading toward the basket and tossed a perfect alley-oop to the big man for a loud slam, which provided the C’s with a 118-116 lead with 32.6 seconds left.

Kornet was also involved in the next play at the other end of the court. He challenged a driving layup by Dennis Schroder and blocked the shot out of bounds, but he was whistled for a foul that the crowd certainly did not agree with. Joe Mazzulla didn’t agree, either, as he challenged the call. The call, however, was upheld due to Kornet making minimal body contact with Schroder during the shot attempt.

That was the bad news for Boston. The good news? Schroder didn’t have what it took to tie the game up.

The former Celtics point guard misfired on the first free throw, which allowed Boston to retain its lead. Jrue Holiday connected on a pair of free throws from there to seal the game.

Still, there was a slight moment of worry. As the crowd celebrated a win and the final horn sounded, the refs pulled the players back onto the court and decided that Derrick White had committed a foul on Pascal Siakam with 1.4 seconds left, as the C’s led 120-118. Siakam made the first free throw and missed the second on purpose, and Boston tipped the loose ball away from the hoop to complete the win.

Key Player

Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence and gave the Celtics exactly what they needed. Brown was outstanding from start to finish, tallying a game-high 31 points while also tying for the game high in rebounds with 10. Those numbers secured his first double-double of the season and the 47th of his impressive career.

Brown was on fire throughout the contest. He finished the night having hit 11 of his 16 shots from the field and five of his six 3-pointers. He also dished out six assists, including the most important dish of the night. As was outlined in our Key Moment section, the All-Star guard tossed an alley oop to Luke Kornet for the go-ahead slam with 32.6 seconds left that provided Boston with a lead it never relinquished.

No player in the game finished with a better plus/minus rating than Brown’s. The Celtics outscored Toronto by 12 points during his 41 minutes of action, which he logged one night after missing a game due to a low back contusion.

Box Score Nuggets

Jaylen Brown (31 points) and Toronto's Scottie Barnes (30 points) were the only players who broke the 30-point barrier.

Three players - Brown, Barnes and Jakob Poeltl - tied for the game high in rebounds with 10 apiece.

Boston's scoring dropped with each quarter, as it totaled35 points during the first, then 33 during the second, then 31 during the third, and 21 during the fourth.

The Celtics led by as many as 20 points, while Toronto's largest lead was four points.

Derrick White stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, a team-best seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

Luke Kornet delivered 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots during a spot start.

Both teams attempted 20 free throws, with Boston making 17 and Toronto making 13.

Dennis Schroder led all reserves with 15 points, and he also led the game with nine assists.

Boston committed 16 turnovers, while Toronto turned it over only five times.

Quote of the Night

“I don't care who we're playing against, or what the starting lineup is or what the bench is. I got complete trust and confidence in the character of our locker room because of who they are.'"