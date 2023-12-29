Keys to the Game: Celtics 128, Pistons 122 (OT)

Key Moment

The Celtics won this game during overtime, but they really won it during the third quarter.

After trailing by 21 points during the final 10 seconds of the first half, Boston stormed back into contention for the win at the start of the third quarter. The C’s opened the frame on a 15-6 run that initiated the process of a dramatic comeback win. By the end of the period, they had pulled even, having completely erased not only Detroit’s massive lead, but also the Pistons’ confidence.

Boston’s dominant third quarter was all thanks to the combination of Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum. Porzingis scored 12 points during the frame, while Tatum poured in 11. Their 23 combined points were seven more than Detroit’s entire team scored, and they piled those points up on 8-for-11 shooting from the field.

Once this game went to overtime, the Celtics were poised to take control. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White logged back-to-back three-point plays – Holiday’s in conventional fashion, while White’s was from beyond the arc – to push Boston ahead 119-115 with 1:46 left in OT. The game was sealed by an assist from Porzingis to White, and then a transition slam from Porzingis with 45.2 seconds left. Those buckets provided the C’s with a 123-117 lead, and they went on to close out a 128-122 victory.

Key Player

Kristaps Porzingis was nothing short of magnificent Thursday night. He made every big shot the Celtics needed during a tight win in overtime over the visiting Detroit Pistons.

The big man finished the night with a game-high 35 points that were scored in extremely efficient fashion. He scored those points on only 21 shots, as he connected on 13 of them, including a 10-for-12 effort from inside the arc. He also made six of his seven free throws.

Only Jrue Holiday’s nine rebounds bested Porzingis’ eight on the team. And while KP dished out only one assist, it was one of the biggest of the night: a pass to a cutting Derrick White for a wide-open layup with 1:09 left that helped to seal the game.

Porzingis finished the contest with the night’s top plus/minus rating, at plus-12.

Box Score Nuggets

Kristaps Porzingis (35 points) and Jayson Tatum (31 points) each broke the 30-point barrier.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 31 points.

Boston scored a whopping 66 points in the paint.

After committing 10 turnovers during the first half, the C's committed just two during the second half.

Boston won despite shooting just 28.2 percent from long range.

Tatum led the game in assists with a season-high 10 dimes. He also led the game while tying his career with five steals.

The C's scored six more points than Detroit, despite attempting two fewer shots.

Alec Burks led all reserves with 12 points, but he needed 12 attempts from distance to get there.

Jrue Holiday led the Celtics with 44 minutes of playing time while compiling 12 points, a team-best nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Bogdan Bogdanovic needed 21 shots to score 17 points.

The game featured both nine ties and nine lead changes.

Derrick White stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocked shots.

Quote of the Night

“Feelings are fleeting. I don't know. At the end of the day, it was just like, 'If you want to win, you have to play better.'"