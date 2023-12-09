Keys to the Game: Celtics 133, Knicks 123

Key Moment

Emotions were running high midway through the fourth quarter of Friday’s matchup between the Celtics and the Knicks.

Jaylen Brown had just been ejected from the game after picking up two consecutive technical fouls with 7:19 left. Right after that, Jayson Tatum argued that Isaiah Hartenstein had hooked him with an elbow on a move to the basket, but instead, Tatum was called for the foul.

Joe Mazzulla sensed that emotions were starting to get the best of his team and he wisely called for a timeout to calm his troops. The move worked.

Hartenstein hit a free throw coming out of the timeout to cut Boston’s lead down to 10, which is noteworthy, because the lead had been 20 points late in the third quarter.

It would have been easy for Boston to fold in the face of adversity, but instead, as it has regularly done this season, it responded. The C’s came out of Mazzulla’s timeout and played with poise and energy down the stretch to close out the 133-123 win.

The Celtics did not commit a single turnover following Mazzulla’s timeout. They also committed only one foul. Meanwhile, they matched New York point for point to maintain the 10-point advantage to the final buzzer.

Key Player

Derrick White logged his top offensive performance of the season Friday night against New York. It was a performance that screamed efficiency.

White not only set a new season high in scoring with 30 points, but he also dished out three assists while not committing a single turnover. He shot 10-for-16 from the field, including a 6-for-10 effort from long range. His 4-for-4 shooting from the charity stripe closed out his scoring. He also added in three rebounds, two steals and two blocks during his 31-plus minutes.

Boston outscored New York by 21 points while he was on the floor to mark the game’s top plus/minus rating.

White was so good on this night that he received “MVP!” chants on multiple occasions as he stood at the free-throw line. He might not be the MVP of the season, but he certainly was the MVP of this game.

Box Score Nuggets

Three Celtics scored at least 21 points, led by Derrick White's season-high 30.

Jayson Tatum scored 25, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 21.

Al Horford logged his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett tied for New York's top scoring mark with 23 points apiece.

Boston committed only eight turnovers.

Both teams shot at least 50 percent from the field and at least 40 percent from long range.

Isaiah Hartenstein led the game with 16 rebounds off of New York's bench.

White hit six of his 10 shots from long distance.

Jrue Holiday totaled 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one blocked shot

Quote of the Night

“When he makes great decisions, it allows the rest of our team to make great decisions. So he did a great job navigating the game, getting the ball organized, and finding the balance of scoring and facilitating."