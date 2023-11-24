Keys to the Game: Magic 113, Celtics 96

Key Moment

It’s difficult to win an NBA game when you give up a 17-0 run. The Boston Celtics learned that lesson Friday afternoon in Orlando.

Boston surrendered a 17-0 run by the Magic in the blink of an eye midway through the third quarter. That run completely flipped the outlook of the game, and in a span of just four minutes and 10 seconds.

That’s the amount of time it took for Orlando to turn a 12-point deficit into a five-point lead. It was Paolo Banchero’s 3-pointer at the 5:31 mark of the third that pushed the Magic ahead 67-62, and they controlled the game from there on out.

The most important stretch of Orlando’s run was the very start of it. The Magic scored 11 points in just 92 seconds of play to slice their 12-point deficit down to one. Jalen Suggs canned two 3-pointers during the surge, while Franz Wagner also hit one to go along with a transition layup.

Boston couldn’t stop the bleeding from there, as Gary Harris put home a free throw to tie the game before Goga Bitadze slammed home a wide-open dunk and Banchero hit his 3-pointer to make it a five-point game.

During the run, the Celtics shot 0-for-7 from the field while committing one turnover and one transition take foul.

Orlando led for all but 34 seconds of the remainder of the contest before closing out a 113-96 win.

Key Player

Luke Kornet answered the call when the undermanned Celtics needed him to provide quality minutes in Orlando. Kornet responded with his best performance of the season, during which he set four new season highs and tied one more.

The first season high was in the scoring column, where the big man tallied 12 points. He needed just six shot attempts to score those points, as he shot 5-for-6 from the field and made both of his free throws. Kornet’s two blocked shots also set a new season high. His two steals tied his Nov. 6 effort against Minnesota for his season-high total in that category.

Boston needed this effort after Kristaps Porzingis went down midway through the third quarter with a left calf strain. Porzingis did not return, which led to Kornet tallying a season-high 25 minutes of action.

Box Score Nuggets

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 26 points.

Moe Wagner led the game with a career-high 27 points off of Orlando's bench.

The Celtics shot just 40.8 percent from the field.

Each team led by at least 12 points.

Orlando's bench outscored Boston's 57-24.

Boston made five more free throws (27) than Orlando attempted (22).

Jaylen Brown grabbed three steals and blocked a shot while scoring 18 points.

Luke Kornet scored a season-high 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

Cole Anthony scored 17 points off of Orlando's bench.

The Celtics grabbed just 31 rebounds in the game.

Each team committed at least 15 turnovers, with Orlando giving up 18, and the Celtics committing 15.

Four technical fouls were called in the game, with two being assessed to each team.

Quote of the Night

“Outside of those two bad stretches, we played good basketball, but it's not enough against a team like this - a good team. So those two stretches cost us."