Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Raptors 94

Key Moment

For the second time in as many nights, the Boston Celtics knocked their opponent out during the second half. This time, on Saturday night, it was against the Toronto Raptors.

Friday night, the C’s used the third quarter to put away the Nets. Tonight, they used the third quarter to slam the door on Toronto.

Boston opened up Saturday’s third period on a 19-7 run over the first four-plus minutes to turn what was a nine-point lead at halftime into a 21-point advantage at the 7:37 mark. Toronto called for a timeout at that moment, but the Raptors had already let go of the rope.

The Celtics shot 8-of-10 from the field during that game-changing stretch, which was highlighted by Kristaps Porzingis. The big man scored 10 of Boston’s 19 points during the run, which featured two 3-pointers and two alley-oop slams – one from Jrue Holiday, and one from Derrick White.

Boston’s lead eventually ballooned to 30 while breezing to a dominant 117-94 victory.

Key Player

Jaylen Brown had himself a weekend, folks. Following a dominant performance Friday night during which he poured in a game-high 28 points, he again led the game Saturday night by scoring 29 against Toronto.

Brown shot 12-for-20 from the field against the Raptors. He connected on three shots from long distance and slammed home three dunks, including one off an alley-oop from Jayson Tatum. He finished the weekend having shot 22-for-39 from the field and 8-for-17 from long distance.

As Boston cruised to its second straight blowout win, Brown was only needed on the floor for 31-plus minutes of action. That’s why his other numbers – five rebounds and two assists – didn’t quite pop off the chart.

Overall, Brown tallied 57 points, eight rebounds and seven assists over the weekend as his team went 2-0.

Box Score Nuggets

Boston scored a season-high 60 points in the paint.

The Celtics shot 32-for-42 (76.2 percent) from inside the 3-point arc.

Jaylen Brown led the game in scoring with 29 points.

Jayson Tatum was right behind him with 27 points, and Kristaps Porzingis added in 21.

No Raptors player scored more than 17 points.

Boston shot 54.7 percent from the field, while Toronto shot just 38.5 percent.

Jrue Holiday led the game with seven assists.

The Celtics led by as many as 30 points.

Sam Hauser shot 4-for-6 from long distance to account for his 12 points off the bench.

Holiday (two blocks), Derrick White (one block) and Tatum each blocked as many or more shots as Toronto's entire team (one block).

Al Horford logged seven points, seven rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes off the bench.

Horford and Porzingis tied Pascal Siakam for the game high in rebounds with seven.

Boston assisted on 30 of its 47 baskets.

Quote of the Night

“I think my responsibility is to my players first, and it was a clear opportunity for me to empower the players, let them know that I'm coaching you and those minutes to me are just as important as the start of the game."