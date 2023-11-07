Keys to the Game: Timberwolves 114, Celtics 109 (OT)

Key Moment

It took a monster performance from one of the league’s elite young talents to deal the Celtics their first loss of the season Monday night.

Anthony Edwards not only scored 38 points for Minnesota, but he scored eight of them during overtime to match the entire Celtics team. Six of those points were scored in succession to give the Timberwolves a commanding seven-point lead with 1:30 to go in the extra session.

Edwards scored the first two on a pullup jumper in isolation against Al Horford. He scored the next two over Horford as well, on a pullup jumper in transition with his foot on the 3-point line. The final two came on a spinning, fadeaway floater in the lane between Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Unfortunately for the C’s, they never had a chance to tie or take a lead from that moment on. All told, Edwards scored or assisted on 11 of Minnesota’s 13 points during overtime.

Key Player

Jayson Tatum eclipsed the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive game, and for the fifth time in six games overall, by dropping a team-best 32 points Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tatum connected on 12 of his 22 shot attempts and six of his eight free throws to account for his scoring.

At the other end of the court, Tatum tied his career high in steals with five on the night. He had grabbed five steals in a game in two prior instances during his career.

The star wing rounded out his box score with five rebounds and two assists during nearly 43 minutes of action during the overtime loss.

Box Score Nuggets

Minnesota outshot Boston 51.8 percent to 39.1 percent.

Each team had a player score 30-plus points, with Anthony Edwards scoring a game-high 38 for Minnesota, and Jayson Tatum scoring a team-best 32 for Boston.

Two other Celtics eclipsed the 20-point mark, with Jaylen Brown scoring 26, and Kristaps Porzingis scoring 20.

Tatum tied his career high with five steals.

Jrue Holiday logged a double-double with 12 points and a team-best 11 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert logged a double-double with 14 points and a game-best 12 rebounds.

Sam Hauser led all Celtics reserves with 11 points.

Eight of the 10 Celtics who appeared in the game grabbed at least one steal.

Neither team led by more than eight points.

Quote of the Night

“I thought that was a hell of a game. It was a lot of fun. It was very competitive.”