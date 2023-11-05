Keys to the Game: Celtics 124, Nets 114

Key Moment

After logging consecutive blowout wins, the Boston Celtics were caught in a dogfight Saturday night at Barclays Center. They were up for the task.

Boston led 99-97 entering the midway point of the fourth before taking control of the contest with an 11-2 run that began with an 8-0 spurt. Jrue Holiday was at the center of the game-changing run.

Holiday first assisted on an alley-oop dunk to Luke Kornet, and then drilled a 3-pointer 26 seconds later to make it 104-97. He then blocked a shot on Brooklyn’s next possession before grabbing a defensive rebound shortly after, which then led to a triple from Jayson Tatum.

That 8-0 run turned a two-point game into 10-point game with 5:36 remaining. Boston’s lead remained at eight points or more for the remainder of the contest before it closed out a 124-114 win to advance to 5-0 on the season.

Key Player

Jrue Holiday logged his second double-double as a member of the Boston Celtics during Saturday’s win over Brooklyn, and he nearly logged his first triple-double with the team. He finished the night with 18 points, a game-high 10 assists, and nine rebounds to fall just shy of triple-double status.

Holiday was hot from distance, as he canned four of his nine 3-point attempts on the night. He also connected on both of his free throws during the contest.

As is typical for the do-it-all guard, he was right in the middle of the action when Boston took control of the contest. Holiday jumpstarted the Celtics’ game-changing run midway through the fourth quarter with passing, scoring, shot-blocking and rebounding, as was outlined above in our Key Moment section.

Holiday continues to play exceptional basketball despite just joining the team the day before Training Camp began.

Box Score Nuggets

Boston reached the 70-point mark in its third consecutive first half.

Three Celtics scored at least 22 points: Jayson Tatum (32), Jaylen Brown (23), Kristaps Porzingis (22).

Jrue Holiday dished out 10 of the game's 44 total assists. He also totaled 18 points and nine rebounds.

Cam Thomas led Brooklyn with 27 points.

Boston limited Brooklyn to 43 percent shooting from the field, and 32.7 percent shooting from long range.

Luke Kornet was great off the bench for Boston, with 11 points, seven rebounds and a steal while shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.

Tatum logged his third double-double in five games with his 32 points and game-high 11 boards.

Boston outscored Brooklyn 52-38 in the paint and 16-7 in fast break points.

Quote of the Night

“I love Al. Like, that's one of my favorite teammates of all-time. He's a big reason for my personal success, for everybody's success, and the ultimate team guy. And we're just really lucky to have him.”